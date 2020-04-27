Bruins : Chara is not thinking of retirement

Zdeno Chara do not consider the option of taking his retirement from hockey at 43 years, while the season 2019-20 is paused since march 12, because of the concerns surrounding the sars coronavirus.

“I don’t want to look too far. I remain in the present moment and I still believe that we’re going to play hockey this season, ” said the defender of the Boston Bruins at the show After Hours on Sportsnet, Sunday. “This is where I’m at. I don’t think too much in advance. Of course, I still love hockey and jump on the ice to compete. If all goes well, I want to continue to play. “

Chara is in his 22nd season in the NHL and he is captain of the Bruins since the October 3, 2006. He has accepted a one-year contract on march 28, 2018, and then another on the 23rd of march 2019.

“I think Zdeno has said himself that he wants to continue playing “, said the director general of the Bruins Don Sweeney, April 10. “The unique relationship that we have with Zdeno as the organization began several years ago, but over the last three or four years in particular, it has demonstrated patience, and it has enabled us to establish a clear plan and to adjust his own contractual situation according to the plan. He accepted the two agreements consecutive one-year, which was important to us in our planning.

“His relationship with (his agent, Matt Keator allows us to do that. The legacy that he will leave the organization, willingness and motivation to continue to play allow him to take the time it takes. “

Chara has tallied 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and has maintained a differential of plus-26 in 68 games with the Bruins (44-14-12), who lead the NHL with 100 points.

Video: BOS@OTT: Chara mark any power

“This is a situation that you can’t really control,” said Chara about the season that is paused at a videoconference organized by the NHL, on march 30. “At this time, we must care about each other and take care of our family. I know it’s a cliché at this point, but I think that the hockey is secondary.

“But yes, it is difficult to put the League on pause at this time, while he was only a few games to the season (12) and that we were so close to the playoffs for the Stanley Cup. The team was playing well and with confidence. We had a good pace. But who knows? We can not always want to situations that are perfect.

“Hopefully we can play again. It remains to be seen when that will be. “

Tweet from @Sportsnet: “It’s amazing to even describe it. Just talking about it, I’m getting goosebumps.”It is After Hours, @NHLBruins captain Zdeno Chara tels @ScottOake & @LouDeBrusk what it was like to win the Stanley Cup and celebrate with his teammates. 🏆Full episode ������ https://t.co/M1nuhpG2BH pic.twitter.com/bP0SJELDQm