Brunettes, blondes, redheads… When the stars play with their hair

Coloring of stars : what style to adopt ?

The brown, the blond, the red, the brown, and sometimes even the “bronde”… When it comes to change the head, the stars are never short of ideas, quite the contrary.

If Emma Stone, Emma Roberts or Katy Perry and Scarlett Johansson are true chameleons who like to regularly juggle between the different cuts and dyes, other personalities have become accustomed to a particular style. As well, Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff are blondes for many years and have only been brunettes or redheads at the beginning of their career.

Unlike their counterparts (Drew Barrymore, Kristen Srewart, or Rihanna), Dakota Johnson, Shailene Woodley, Emily Blunt and Beyoncé have never dared to be a red bright. When they were not brunettes or blondes, they opted each time for scans with shades of auburn or brown.

One thing is for sure, the many styles of hair of stars will not fail to provide inspired ideas to their fans. So which style do you prefer the most ?

