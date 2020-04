Bruno Mars back soon?

Many await the return of Bruno Mars on the front of the stage. In fact, the artist has not released an album since 2016, and his excellent “24K Magic”.

While waiting to unveil his new project, the singer agrees and is multiplying his gestures of solidarity to help the poorest during this period. Last march, he donated a million dollars to the Foundation MGM Resorts to provide assistance to employees affected by the crisis, working in hotels of Las Vegas.