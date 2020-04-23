Bruno Valdez revealed that he has been sought out by German teams

Bruno Valdez it has been one of the defenses more regular the last few years with Americateam that up lifted the title of the Opening 2018; therefore, it is natural that the guarani have had offers of european football.

In an interview with the middle paraguayan Sport Total, the selected albirrojo confessed that we have sought from Germany.

“One wants to get to play there (in Europe), we were talking with Peter (Aldave) but we are waiting for. I am happy at the club where I am. I said Germany I think, not wanted to touch the issue because it was not the case,” revealed the south american.

On the other handValdez he spoke of how it has been the work dynamic of the America now that is the quarantine for the COVID-19.

“Monday to Friday we work a double shift, Saturday and Sunday we have free. The club have been very good to us, we sent materials to train, in the morning, we connect on a mandatory basis and to the afternoon as we are professionals we are still training,” said the defender.

