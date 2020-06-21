Bryce Dallas Howard has not be afraid to go back on the set of ” Jurassic World Domination “

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard — Zuma / Starface



Bryce Dallas Howard is ready to resume the shooting of Jurassic World Domination in the uk, was halted for several months because of the pandemic. As explained in the air of Radio, the actress feels reassured by the measures taken by the production to preserve the safety of the equipment.

“There has been a large amount of communication. They are more than necessary. Never would have returned to work if you do not feel safe and take things day to day,” said the star, speaking also for Chris Pratt, with whom he shared the poster of the film.

Health above all

“I am very thankful for having a job, has continued to Bryce Dallas Howard. This reassures me, really, is that we are in daily contact with all actors, key members of the team, and all the world wondered: “O. K., how are we going to do that in safety ?” We’re not going to make commitments that could threaten the health or welfare of any person. “

The shot Jurassic World Domination it will resume on the 6th of July. According to

Varietymany of the measures that will be put in place to ensure the security, such as the measurements of the temperature of the body and hygiene strengthened. What of the

hunting dinosaurs in all serenity !