BRYCE HALL HAS RESPONDED TO THOSE WHO CLAIM THAT THE STORY WITH ADDISON RAE IS A FICTION

We saw Addison Rae and Bryce Hall happily in love again on Halloween, but in the meantime, rumors have sprung up that their relationship would be made up.

In particular, some users have claimed on social media that they would pretend the love story ” to advertise “ and that they would have already decided ” to leave on December 3 “.

Now Bryce Hall has debunked these speculations by speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast: ” Guys, we won’t break up on December 3 … it will be December 4, ” he began, ironically.

Then he explained that the rumors left him stunned: ” I said to myself: ‘What ?!’. We’re not that smart. We’re just a normal 20 years old and a normal 21 years old “.

He then explained where in his opinion certain rumors come from, making a particular comparison with Jelena: ” I understand where those thoughts come from. You see a couple, a boy and a girl who so by chance post that they are back together after months and take 80 million views on TikTok. It looks like Justin and Selena “.

Finally, Bryce Hall said that the relationship with Addison Rae is different than how we see it on TikTok or other platforms: ” We don’t dance in real life. It may seem crazy, but we rarely stay on the phone. We post our stuff and then we put away our phones. We live in the moment. Time flies when you’re on the phone, a lot. “