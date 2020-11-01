BTS ANNOUNCE NEW SINGLE “LIFE GOES ON”

Mark in red on the calendar next November 20th, because on that date  BTS  will release “Life Goes On”, the main single of their new recording project entitled  “BE (Deluxe Edition)”.

The song will be premiered live on November 22 during the Bangtan Boys’ performance at the 2020 American Music Awards.

November 20 will also be the day of the release of the BTS album that Big Hit Entertainment describes with these words:

“BE (Deluxe Edition) contains the most ‘BTS-Esque’ music ever.  This record is made more special by the direct involvement of BTS  not only in the music, but in the concept, composition, and design. discover the deepest thoughts, emotions, and reflections of BTS  while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum “.

