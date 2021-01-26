BTS ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF “BE (ESSENTIAL EDITION)”

The BTS has wanted to start 2021 with a surprise for their beloved Army. This is the announcement of the release of “BE (Essential Edition)”, a re-edition of the successful “BE (Deluxe Edition)” which will see light on February 19th.

Quoting the official press release, the album “embodies all the gratitude that BTS have towards their fans, who have always supported them milestone after milestone”.

At the moment the definitive tracklist of “BE (Essential Edition)” is not yet known, but it is known that it will certainly contain the eight tracks present in the deluxe edition: ” Life Goes On”, “Fly to My Room”, “Blue & Gray “,” Skit “,” Telepathy “,” Dis-Ease “,” Stay “ and their big hit ” Dynamite “. Also according to the press release, in “BE (Essential Edition)” there will be some interesting news compared to the deluxe version.

Get ready, as it appears that the Bangtan Boys will unveil “surprise gifts” for their Army in the days leading up to the release of the album. Stay tuned!

What is certain is that their “Dynamite” was a triumph! This is the first single from BTS to be certified platinum in Italy. Also, thanks to this song, the k-pop kings got their first Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop duo / Group Performance.