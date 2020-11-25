BTS BEAT THEMSELVES: “BE” BROKE A RECORD ON SPOTIFY THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7”

Only BTS can do better than BTS! The data proves it: with the beauty of 42.8 million streams totaled in the first 24 hours of its release, “BE” is the album with the best debut on Spotify in 2020.

“BE” thus broke the record that was of “Map Of The Soul: 7”, the record of Bangtan Boys released in February 2020.

“BE” was released on November 20th. On the same day, the music video of the single “Life Goes On” was also released, with which BTS want to give fans a message of hope: even when everything seems to have stopped, we must always think about the future that will have great things in store because, in fact, life goes on.

The k-pop kings triumphed in the Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group Pop / Rock categories at the 2020 American Music Awards.