CELEBRITIES

BTS cancels New Year’s concert in Seoul

Posted on

Due to government-driven social distancing measures, the concert will be broadcast online.

South Korean fans will have to put up with the bad news that a live concert featuring top groups and artists BTS, NU-EST, Lee Hyun, and more has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Groups run by Big Hit Labels had previously made the announcement that there would be a live concert to celebrate the New Year.

The concert titled 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE By Reverse, canceled the event in person even because Korea is experiencing a 2.5 security level.

“It was a decision made for the safety of the artists and their fans,” Big Hit Labels said in a statement.

“In accordance with strengthened social distancing measures promoted by the government, the concert will only take place via live online broadcast.”

While fans can no longer see their idols up close, they will still get a piece of the action when the online event goes live on December 31.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.4K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

To Top