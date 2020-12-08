BTS cancels New Year’s concert in Seoul

Due to government-driven social distancing measures, the concert will be broadcast online.

South Korean fans will have to put up with the bad news that a live concert featuring top groups and artists BTS, NU-EST, Lee Hyun, and more has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Groups run by Big Hit Labels had previously made the announcement that there would be a live concert to celebrate the New Year.

The concert titled 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE By Reverse, canceled the event in person even because Korea is experiencing a 2.5 security level.

“It was a decision made for the safety of the artists and their fans,” Big Hit Labels said in a statement.

“In accordance with strengthened social distancing measures promoted by the government, the concert will only take place via live online broadcast.”

While fans can no longer see their idols up close, they will still get a piece of the action when the online event goes live on December 31.