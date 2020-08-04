BTS, Doja Feline, As Well As J. Balvin Revealed As 2020 VMA Entertainers

It s actually taking place, the VMA Twitter account created prior to introducing their initial entertainer for the 2020 Video Clip Songs Honors: BTS. Together with the K-pop child band, Doja Feline as well as J Balvin were likewise introduced as entertainers for the forthcoming program.

As reported, the 2020 VMA elections were introduced recently. Controling this year s elections were both Woman Gaga as well as Ariana Grande, that are each up for 9 honors. Likewise chosen are Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, as well as Harry Styles.

The program will certainly go to the Barclays Facility in Brooklyn, New York City. It will certainly be reside on August 30.

Below are the 2020 Video Clip Songs Honor Candidates:

Video Clip of the Year

Billie Eilish whatever i desired Darkroom/ Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD Godzilla Shady/ After-effects/ Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake Life Is Excellent Legendary Records/ Freebandz

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande Moisten Me Improve/ Interscope Records

Taylor Swift The Guy Republic Records

The Weeknd Blinding Lighting XO/ Republic Records

Musician of the Year

DaBaby SCMG/ Interscope Records

Justin Bieber RBMG/ Def Jam

Woman Gaga Streamline/ Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion 300 Enjoyment

Message Malone Republic Records

The Weeknd XO/ Republic Records

Track of the Year

Billie Eilish whatever i desired Darkroom/ Interscope Records

Doja Feline Claim So Kemosabe/ RCA Records

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande Moisten Me Improve/ Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion Savage 300 Enjoyment

Message Malone Circles Republic Records

Roddy Ricch Package Atlantic Records

Ideal Partnership

Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber Stuck with U Republic Records/ Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin RITMO (Bad Boys Forever) Legendary Records/ We The Very Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid The upper class Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake Life Is Excellent Legendary Records/ Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj Tusa Universal Songs Latin Enjoyment

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande Moisten Me Improve/ Interscope Records

Press Ideal Brand-new Musician

Doja Feline Kemosabe/ RCA Records

Jack Harlow Generation Currently/ Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch Atlantic Records

Tate McRae RCA Records

YUNGBLUD Mobility Recordings/ Geffen Records/ Interscope Records

Ideal Pop

BTS On Success Enjoyment

Halsey You must be depressing Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers What a Male Obtained ta Do Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo Intentions RBMG/ Def Jam

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande Moisten Me Improve/ Interscope Records

Taylor Swift Enthusiast Republic Records

Ideal Hip-Hop

DaBaby BOP SCMG/ Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD Godzilla Shady/ After-effects/ Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake Life Is Excellent Legendary Records/ Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion Savage 300 Enjoyment

Roddy Ricch Package Atlantic Records

Travis Scott HIGHEST IN THE AREA Legendary Records/ Cactus Jack

Ideal Rock

blink-182 Delighted Days Columbia Records

Coldplay Orphans Atlantic Records

Evanescence Lost On You BMG

Loss Out Young boy ft. Wyclef Jean Precious Future Self (Hands Up) Island Records

Eco-friendly Day Oh Yeah! Repeat/ Detector Records

The Killers Care Island Records

Ideal Different

The 1975 If You re As well Reluctant (Allow Me Know) Dirty Struck/ Interscope Records

Perpetuity Reduced Some Sort Of Calamity Sustained By Ramen

FINNEAS Allow s Loss in Love for the Evening AWAL

Lana Del Rey Doin Time Interscope Records

Gatling Gun Kelly Bloody Valentine Bad Kid/ Interscope Records

twenty one pilots Degree of Worry Elektra Songs Team/ Sustained By Ramen

Ideal Latin

Anuel AA ft. Dad Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & & J Balvin China Real Hasta La Muerte

Negative Rabbit Yo Perreo Sola Rimas Enjoyment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & & J. Rey Heart MAMACITA Legendary Records

J Balvin Amarillo Universal Songs Latin Enjoyment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj Tusa Universal Songs Latin Enjoyment

Maluma ft. J Balvin Qué Pena Sony Songs Latin

Ideal R&B

Alicia Keys Underdog RCA Records

Chloe x Halle Do It Parkwood/ Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG Slide MBK/ RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer season Pedestrian Eleven Right Hand Songs/ RCA Records

Lizzo Cuz I Love You Atlantic Records

The Weeknd Blinding Lighting XO/ Republic Records

Ideal K-Pop

( G) I-DLE Oh My God Republic Records

BTS On Success Enjoyment

EXO Fascination SM Enjoyment

Monsta X SOMEBODY S SOMEBODY Legendary Records

Tomorrow X With Each Other 9 as well as 3 Quarters (Escape) Republic Records

Red Velour Psycho SM Enjoyment

Video Clip permanently

Anderson.Paak Lockdown 12 Tone Songs Team

Billie Eilish all the great women go to heck Darkroom/ Interscope Records

Demi Lovato I Love Me Island Records

H.E.R. I Can t Take a breath MBK/ RCA Records

Lil Infant The Larger Image Quality Assurance Songs/ Motown/ Capitol Songs Team

Taylor Swift The Guy Republic Records

Ideal Video from Residence

5 Secs of Summertime Wildflower Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber Stuck with U Republic Records/ Def Jam

blink-182 Delighted Days Columbia Records

Drake Toosie Slide OVO/Republic Records

John Tale Larger Love Columbia Records

twenty one pilots Degree of Worry Elektra Songs Team/ Sustained By Ramen

Ideal Quarantine Efficiency

Chloe x Halle Do It from MTV s Prom-athon

CNCO Unplugged In Your Home

DJ D-Nice Club MTV provides #DanceTogether

John Tale #togetherathome Performance Collection

Woman Gaga Smile from One Globe: With Each Other In Your Home

Message Malone Bliss Homage

Ideal Instructions

Billie Eilish xanny Darkroom/ Interscope Records Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Feline Claim So Kemosabe/ RCA Records Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa Don t Begin Currently Detector Records Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles Adore You Columbia Records Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift The Guy Republic Records Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd Blinding Lighting XO/ Republic Records Directed by Anton Tammi

Ideal Cinematography

5 Secs of Summertime Old Me Interscope Records Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby My Oh My Syco Songs/ Legendary Records Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish all the great women go to heck Darkroom/ Interscope Records Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry Harleys In Hawaii Capitol Records Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande Moisten Me Improve/ Interscope Records Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd Blinding Lighting XO/ Republic Records Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Ideal Art Instructions

A$ AP Rocky Babushka Boi Polo Premises Songs/ RCA Records Art Instructions by A$ AP Rocky & & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa Physical Detector Records Art Instructions by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles Adore You Columbia Records Art Instructions by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus Mommy s Little girl RCA Records Art Instructions by Christian Rock

Selena Gomez Guy Interscope Records Art Instructions by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift Enthusiast Republic Records Art Instructions by Ethan Tobman

Ideal Aesthetic Results

Billie Eilish all the great women go to heck Darkroom/ Interscope Records Visual Results by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato I Love Me Island Records Visual Results by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa Physical Detector Records Visual Results by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles Adore You Columbia Records Visual Consequences by Mathematic

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande Moisten Me Improve/ Interscope Records Visual Results by Resourcefulness Studios

Travis Scott HIGHEST IN THE AREA Legendary Records/ Cactus Jack Visual Consequences by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & & FRENDER

Ideal Choreography

BTS On Success Enjoyment Choreography by Kid Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & & Natti Natasha Honey Boo Sony Songs Latin/ RCA Records Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby BOP SCMG/ Interscope Records Choreography by Dani Leigh as well as Cherry

Dua Lipa Physical Detector Records Choreography by Beauty La Donna

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande Moisten Me Improve/ Interscope Records Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani Inspiration Keep One’s Cool/ RCA Records Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Ideal Modifying

Halsey Graveyard Capitol Records Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana

James Blake Can t Think the Means We Circulation Republic Records Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo Excellent As Heck Atlantic Records Edited by Russell Santos & & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus Mommy s Little girl RCA Records Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA A Palé Columbia Records Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd Blinding Lighting XO/ Republic Records Edited by Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana