BTS IN A “GENTLEMAN” VERSION REINVENT THE WAY TO WEAR AN ELEGANT SUIT

It is no secret that in addition to being a boy band – actually THE boyband, BTS is also the most influential and celebrated guys in fashion right now.

Jin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V are trendsetters, with the coordinated group looks they love to experiment, interpret, and reinvent trends. As they did on the Esquire cover of the magazine’s winter 2020 issue. We can summarize the atmosphere of the photoshoot as the new men’s suit – and how to wear it.

This is not the first time that the BTS excite us with tailored jackets, but the photoshoot can make the style of “gentleman” fresh, intriguing and completely updated at Gen Z.

In the photoshoot for Esquire, the principles of K-Pop wore a selection of the biggest names in luxury fashion such as Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Gucci, Celine, and others. Their single looks are enough to make our dream, but group shots show how confidently we can reinvent the most classic of outfits.