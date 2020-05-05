BTS in concert at the Stade de France: they announce an Actually BTS

20H15. The artists appear on stage, dressed in white suits, to the great delight of the spectators, who discover a illuminated scene, and dominated by two leopards, giant inflatable. It is with their song “Dionysus”, extract from their new album “Map of the Soul: persona” the BTS starts the show. Buoyed by a cheering crowd, the seven artists engage in a choreography that is very rhythmic and millimétrée, accompanied by a dozen other dancers.

Between the cries, the voices of the singers and the bass resonate as well in the ears and in the hearts, the Stade de France is completely immersed in the world of this boy band is not like the others. Tonight, no less than 22 songs are available, during nearly two hours of spectacle. In the program: games of lights orchestrated to the nearest second, of the tables colourful, varied and original that appeal to the fans, choreography catchy but also some surprises.