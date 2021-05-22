BTS: IN THE VIDEO OF “BUTTER” THERE IS A DETAIL THAT WILL MAKE YOUR HEART MELT

Today, Friday 21 May, BTS released the new single “Butter”. It is the band’s second song sung entirely in English – the first was the platinum-certified hit “Dynamite” also here in Italy – and it has all the cards in order to become a storm this summer.

“Butter” is accompanied by an official video that we are sure will melt the heart just like a loaf of butter in the sun. See to believe!

Watching the clip, the most attentive fans noticed a very sweet one, namely when Jungkook repeatedly kisses the tattoo dedicated to them.

You can see the details better in the tweet below!

Speaking of Jungkook, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone USA ( click here to see the BTS cover) he told how seeing Ariana Grande live has changed the way she conceives a performance.

“One memory I always carry with me was when we were on one of our overseas tours and had the chance to go to an Ariana Grande concert – jungkook says – I was really impressed by her stage presence. She’s such a small person, but the grandeur of her singing and what she managed to do was really moving, really impressive. It was like it was something I wanted to emulate and wanted to learn from. It made me want to evolve and keep growing.”