BTS: IN THE VIDEO OF “BUTTER” THERE IS A DETAIL THAT WILL MAKE YOUR HEART MELT

Today, Friday 21 May, BTS released the new single “Butter”. It is the band’s second song sung entirely in English – the first was the platinum-certified hit “Dynamite” also here in Italy – and it has all the cards in order to become a storm this summer.
“Butter” is accompanied by an official video that we are sure will melt the heart just like a loaf of butter in the sun. See to believe!
Watching the clip, the most attentive fans noticed a very sweet one, namely when Jungkook repeatedly kisses the tattoo dedicated to them.
You can see the details better in the tweet below!
Non kookie che bacia il tatuaggio “army” pleaseeee#BTS_Butterpic.twitter.com/0bi2J9oNS3
— 𝙴𝚖𝚒◇🥞 (@tetemymochi) May 21, 2021
Speaking of Jungkook, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone USA ( click here to see the BTS cover) he told how seeing Ariana Grande live has changed the way she conceives a performance.
“One memory I always carry with me was when we were on one of our overseas tours and had the chance to go to an Ariana Grande concert – jungkook says – I was really impressed by her stage presence. She’s such a small person, but the grandeur of her singing and what she managed to do was really moving, really impressive. It was like it was something I wanted to emulate and wanted to learn from. It made me want to evolve and keep growing.”