CELEBRITIES

BTS: IN THE VIDEO OF “BUTTER” THERE IS A DETAIL THAT WILL MAKE YOUR HEART MELT

Posted on

Today, Friday 21 May, BTS released the new single “Butter”. It is the band’s second song sung entirely in English – the first was the platinum-certified hit “Dynamite” also here in Italy – and it has all the cards in order to become a storm this summer.

“Butter” is accompanied by an official video that we are sure will melt the heart just like a loaf of butter in the sun. See to believe!

Watching the clip, the most attentive fans noticed a very sweet one, namely when Jungkook repeatedly kisses the tattoo dedicated to them.

You can see the details better in the tweet below!

Speaking of Jungkook, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone USA ( click here to see the BTS cover) he told how seeing Ariana Grande live has changed the way she conceives a performance.

“One memory I always carry with me was when we were on one of our overseas tours and had the chance to go to an Ariana Grande concert – jungkook says – I was really impressed by her stage presence. She’s such a small person, but the grandeur of her singing and what she managed to do was really moving, really impressive. It was like it was something I wanted to emulate and wanted to learn from. It made me want to evolve and keep growing.”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

418
CELEBRITIES

Russian Kim Kardashian Anastasia Kvitko emerges its charms

375
CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin dares the total pink look and ignites the Web!

271
CELEBRITIES

Elegant at night, Demi Rose picks up her place as the favorite

205
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez sensual in platinum blonde with her ember look!

192
CELEBRITIES

Ariana Grande very complicit with her mom Joan on Instagram!

170
CELEBRITIES

In satin ink robe, Lana Rhoades gives you the good morning

169
CELEBRITIES

Ariana Grande mobilizes for mental health on Instagram!

155
CELEBRITIES

Without pajamas!, Mia Khalifa video shares how she sleeps

149
CELEBRITIES

Millie Bobby Brown: her stint in “Modern Family” resurfaces!

130
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian outlines her cute figure with her new SKIMS

To Top