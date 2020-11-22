BTS: “LIFE GOES ON” VIDEO GOES STRAIGHT TO THE HEART

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
22

Friday, November 20th was a much anticipated day for BTS  fans.Today, in fact, both their new album “BE” and the music video for the single “Life Goes On” have been released.

The clip fully met the high expectations of the BTS Army, which after seeing the record teaser (the fastest to reach a million likes, taking about 35 minutes ) expected great things. 

The video of “Lifes Goes On” takes us into the daily life of the Bangtan Boys and shows us how they went through lockdown: closed at home like all of us, thinking back to happy memories of when you could live without restrictions and distances due to the Covid emergency -19.

Among the most moving scenes is certainly the one in which V drives through the streets of Seoul and passes in front of the stadium, where the last BTS concert was held before the pandemic.

With “Life Goes On” the guys want to give fans a message of hope: even when everything seems to have stopped, you always have to think about the future that will have great things in store because, in fact, life goes on.

