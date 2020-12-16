BTS: LISTEN TO THE CHRISTMAS REMIX OF “DYNAMITE”

For BTS fans, Christmas has already arrived with the release of the holiday remix of the hit “Dynamite”. The Bangtan Boys, in fact, have decided to bring some “little funk and soul” to your party days.

Turn up the volume and click play below!

The original version of “Dynamite” is part of BTS’s latest album “BE” and has proved to be a worldwide success. Even here in Italy, it went great: it was the first single from the Korean brand to be certified gold in our country.

2020 was a year full of professional satisfaction for BTS, culminating in their first Grammy Award nomination in the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category and Time‘s election of “Entertainer of the Year”.