BTS: LISTEN TO THE CHRISTMAS REMIX OF "DYNAMITE"

For BTS  fans, Christmas has already arrived with the release of the holiday remix of the hit  “Dynamite”. The Bangtan Boys, in fact, have decided to bring some “little funk and soul” to your party days. 

The original version of “Dynamite” is part of BTS’s latest album “BE” and has proved to be a worldwide success. Even here in Italy, it went great: it was the first single from the Korean brand to be certified gold in our country.

2020 was a year full of professional satisfaction for BTS, culminating in their first  Grammy Award nomination in the  Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category and  Time‘s election of  “Entertainer of the Year”

