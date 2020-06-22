BTS : the group of K-pop all registers

BTS it is a group signed to the label in south korea Big Hit Entertainment. In a couple of years, the group of K‑pop has become a machine for the linkage of records as the tubes.

Like it or not, the pop, Korean (K‑pop) is a unique phenomenon in the history of the music, especially because these last few months has exceeded the boundaries, which is embedded in particular in american politics, or the culture of the world to the vaccination records. Thanks to the exceptional mobilization and the extraordinary number of his fans, K‑pop is becoming a weapon of activism is terrible. Last date of use, the 20 of June, fans of K‑pop have humiliated the President Trump book online of hundreds of thousands of entries for the meeting which was organized in the BOK Center of Tulsa, in Oklahoma without attending. Result ? Trump, who bragged that a million people had booked the tickets for your meeting, you had to deal with a stadium in half empty. In the same sense, the fans of K‑pop have also been able, this month, to drown out the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter under thousands of posts of anti-racist.

Trump rally vs BTS stadium tour at the Rose Bowl 🤭 thank you kpop stans and tiktok users pic.twitter.com/V2TJ8NAJzN — j⁷. BLACKLIVESMATTER (@bangtanpenguins) June 21, 2020

Among all groups of K‑pop, there is one that beats all the records : BTS. As the boy of the band west, the group of BTS has a great community, very loyal. Recently, when the group and their label have given a million dollars to the movement Black Lives Matteryour community has imitated, and has accrued this amount in just 24 hours. This fidelity and the great presence of his fans on the social networks and give them a high degree of exposure to the international, which is rare for asian artists, except the fashion of phenomena such as Psychology or Terriaky Boyz during the premiere of the film Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Sunday, June 14, the group broke the record of the concert, paying the most that seen in vivo. More than 750 000 people from 107 different countries, gathered to watch live Bang Bang: The of Live. A result that is willing to share their label, Big Hit Entertainment.

[기사] #BTS“Bang Bang: The Live of the Claims of the Record Audience for the Concert Onlinehttps://t.co/d2LRA7YAEY — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) On June 15, 2020

In 2018, BTS it was the first group of K‑pop has reach the first place in the ranking of Billboard or.s., but before this international success, the band had already exploited all the rules in South Korea. His most recent album Map Of The Soul: 7, it is a cardboard box across the Atlantic as well as Francecertified gold in two months. In South Korea, beats all records. According to The Korea Herald, Map Of The Soul: 7 has sold more than 4,11 million copies during the first nine days of its launch, becoming the best-selling album in the history of pop music in korea, in front of its previous album Map Of The Soul: Person.

Better, in just two hours, the album had sold 2 183 000 copies in a country of just over 51 million inhabitants. The siteThe Army Of Francethe name of the community of fan BTSit also reveals some impressive figures : the first single from RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and J‑Hope, “No More Dream“published in 2013 on the album 2 Cool 4 Skoolit was introduced in the ranking Billboard in 14th place in the World Digital Songs. The group BTS it is the first group of K‑pop has received a nomination for the Award Billboard Music in 2017, for the category Top Social Artist, that they have earned. Always in relation to the Billboard, the group was able to repeat the feat achieved by the Beatles, between 1995 and 96, that is to say, to put in only a year, three-album number 1 in the ranking of the Billboard charts, with Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer and Map of the Soul: Person.

Shortly after the release of their latest project, BTS he became the first asian group to exceed five billion streams on Spotify. Its title is ‘the Boy With the Luv” plays over 285 million times, it is also the title of K‑pop listened to the most in the history of the platform. Very popular in the social networks, BTS has collected many records on these platforms. Your account TikTok is one who has attained the most rapid of the lid of a million subscribers in just 3 hours and 31 minutes.

In TikTok always, another record was established by BTSone , the video the most views in a day, with more than 74 million views for the clip of “Child With Luv”, with the singer Halsey. On Twitter, the community of fans of the group also holds the record for the hashtag most used in 24 hours, #TwitterBestFandom for a total of more than 60 million tweets.

But despite the good recent performances, it is necessary to notice that here the power of the most powerful of the community, a force attack that raises some questions : who are the people that control really is, or can be manipulated ?

