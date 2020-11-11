BTS UNVEILED THE TRACKLIST OF THEIR NEW ALBUM “BE”

BigHit Entertainment has posted on Twitter the tracklist of “BE”, the long-awaited new BTS recording project due out on November 20th.

This is the official English translation :

1. “Life Goes On”

2. “Fly To My Room”

3. “Blue & Gray”

4. “Skit”

5. “Telepathy”

6. “Dis-ease”

7. “Stay”

8. “Dynamite”

The track that closes the album is “Dynamite”, the first single by BTS to be certified gold in Italy.

These are days full of satisfaction for BTS and its fans. On Sunday 8 November, the k-pop kings triumphed at the 2020 MTV EMAs, taking home four awards: Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live, and Biggest Fans.