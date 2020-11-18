BTS: WATCH THE FIRST TEASER OF THE “LIFE GOES ON” VIDEO DIRECTED BY JUNGKOOK

The BTS has posted on YouTube the first teaser video of the new single “Life Goes On”, from the album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” released on November 20.

With this video, the Bangtan Boys take you to their home! In fact, it seems that it was shot in the boys’ dormitory.



Raga anche se guardate in fondo c’è lo stesso sfondo della live di Jimin e Jungkook, quindi è la loro casa 🥺 e immaginate se stanno guardando a casa tutti insieme un concerto con Army e a fine video si commuovono #BTS_BE #LifeGoesOn pic.twitter.com/GkPUMUZjwb — 乇ﾚ ᴮᴱ 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑜𝑛𝑎⁷ ⟬⟭ (@Hazland_) November 17, 2020

What is certain is that the teaser was directed by Jungkook himself!

While waiting to see the other “Life Goes On” teaser videos, below you can take a peek at the “BE” tracklist:

1. “Life Goes On”

2. “Fly To My Room”

3. “Blue & Gray”

4. “Skit”

5. “Telepathy”

6. “Dis-ease”

7. “Stay”

8. “Dynamite”