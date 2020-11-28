BTS: WATCH THEIR REACTION TO THEIR FIRST GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATION

Being nominated for the Grammy Awards has always been a dream for BTS and they never hid it. Now it has finally come true!
The boys became the first k-pop artists to be nominated for the prestigious music Oscars. Thanks to their hit “Dynamite” the band is nominated in the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category. They are also accompanied by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande with “Rain On Me”, J Balvin + Bad Bunny + Dua Lipa + Tainy with “Un dia (one day)”, Taylor Swift & Bon Iver with “Exile” and Justin Bieber & Quavo with “Intentions”.
The reaction of BTS to this highly anticipated nomination is absolutely not to be missed. Check it out below!
다른 앵글.. pic.twitter.com/1i0jEhWXmL
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 24, 2020
“Thanks to all those who have listened to our music and identified themselves in difficult times” – wrote the Bangtan Boys in an official note – “Above all, you ARMY have done the miracle of making us become Grammy-nominated artists. Thank you and we always love you. “
힘든 시기, 우리의 음악을 들어주시고 공감해주신 모든 분들께 감사합니다. 무엇보다 그래미 후보 아티스트라는 기적을 만들어주신 건 아미 여러분입니다. 늘 감사하고 사랑합니다.
Thank you @RecordingAcad for this great honor!
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 24, 2020