BTS: WATCH THEIR REACTION TO THEIR FIRST GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATION

Being nominated for the Grammy Awards has always been a dream for BTS and they never hid it. Now it has finally come true!

The boys became the first k-pop artists to be nominated for the prestigious music Oscars. Thanks to their hit “Dynamite” the band is nominated in the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category. They are also accompanied by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande with “Rain On Me”, J Balvin + Bad Bunny + Dua Lipa + Tainy with “Un dia (one day)”, Taylor Swift & Bon Iver with “Exile” and Justin Bieber & Quavo with “Intentions”.

The reaction of BTS to this highly anticipated nomination is absolutely not to be missed. Check it out below!

“Thanks to all those who have listened to our music and identified themselves in difficult times” – wrote the Bangtan Boys in an official note – “Above all, you ARMY have done the miracle of making us become Grammy-nominated artists. Thank you and we always love you. “