BTS WHO SAY THEY HAVE A ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP ONLY WITH ARMY WILL MAKE YOU FALL IN LOVE EVEN MORE

The BTS are the protagonists of service of Esquire USA and one of the passages of the interview will make you melt!

The reporter asked the Bangtan Boys if they are dating someone on a romantic level.

RM gave the most beautiful answer: ” Our love life, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, is with ARMY all over the world “.

In general, all BTS have answered ” a clear no “ to the question of whether they have a love affair, even if not in public.

” The most important thing for us now is to sleep, ” explained Jung Kook. Suga echoed: “Do you see my dark circles? “.

RM added that they have a lot to think about, also referring to Big Hit: ” Our company started with 20, 30 people and now it’s a company with so many employees. We have our fans, we have our music. We have a lot of things we’re responsible for. “