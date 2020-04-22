Buccaneers gather to Gronkowski with Brady| Excélsior

FÓXBORO

New England patriots agreed to an exchange of the wing closed Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneersteam that will take the withdrawal to the player ahead of the season 2020 of the National Football League Americano (NFL).

According to the NFL, the “Pats” have agreed to give exit to Gronkowski, plus a selection of the seventh round to the “storage Units”to change a selection of the fourth round of the Draft by 2020, which will be held this weekend.

Gronkowski, three times champion of the Super Bowl left to play in 2018 but still in 2019, he continued linked to New England so the only way to fulfill his desire to play again at the side of the quarterback Tom Brady would have to be on an exchange.

Even, his retirement securing of the formworks was due, according to the press, so that in 2018 he had been sent to the Lions in Detroit, which he refused to the own wing closed, who on several occasions pointed out that the only quarterback that I would play would be with Brady.

It is worth remembering that Gronkowski is part of Wrestlemania, a company brand of wrestling WWEbut to a question expressed at the beginning of the week on his return to the NFL noted that “I am happy where I am and you never know, man. You never know. You never know. I have to recover that feeling.”

However, Gronkowski will return to the sport of tackles for his fourth Super Bowl ringafter achieving three in your step with the Patriots and in tandem with Brady.

In nine seasons with New England, “Gronk” caught 521 passes for seven thousand 861 yards and 79 touchdowns. His best seasons came in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017, which exceeded a thousand yards received in each and made the Pro Bowl.

