Buccaneers reaffirm commitment to win it all with the addition of Rob Gronkowski to Tom Brady

TAMPA — First signed to Tom Brady in free agency. Now have been redeemed for Rob Gronkowski. In a span of only two months, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone from irrelevance to national to a potential power, with a real possibility of not only getting to the postseason for the first time since 2007, but to win the Super Bowl in their own city. No NFL team has done that.

Brady and Gronkowski can become the third duo of Hall of Fame in connect touchdown passes with multiple franchises, according to research by Elias Sports Bureau. Join Y. A. Tittle and Hugh McElhenny of the 49ers and Giants, and Ken Stabler and Dave Casper of the Raiders and Oilers.

Gronkowski adds to the wealth of receivers that Brady will have at his disposal in Tampa. Wide receiver Mike Evans is the fourth in yards per reception in the NFL the last two seasons (2.681), and his partner Chris Godwin was third in yards per reception (ratio 1.333) in 2019. Gronkowski led all wings closed in yards per reception in 2017 (1,084) with Brady in New England. Gronkowski had a year “under” in 2018, registering 682 yards per reception in 13 games with the Patriots, but that would have been the most in a season by a wing closed the storage Units from Kellen Winslow Jr. (763) in 2011.

Add to Gronkowski is a clear indication that coach Bruce Arians is more than willing to collaborate with Brady, because the offense Arians is not known by the significant use of closed wings, with 74 goals to wings closed in 2019 –N° 15 in the league– while Brady threw to the position extensively in New England.

“I think that’s something that brought us both is that I’ve always collaborated with my quarterbacks, whether it be putting together a book of set plays in conjunction with Ben [Roethlisberger] or starting with Andrew [Luck] from scratch,” said Arians the past month. “It’s about discovering the likes and dislikes of a field marshal.”

In this case, it was a wing closed 6 feet, 6 inches to unfold in the WWE. To Gronkowski still had a year on his contract with the New England Patriots after retiring after the season 2018. The storage Units will now pay the account with its price tag of $ 10 million. Will have to move some money, as you only have 13.5 million in the salary cap and still have to pay for their selections of draft, but it is viable, because that is bifurcaba on a selection of the fourth round in exchange for a seventh.

In Las Vegas on February 3, the storage Units were opened at 50-1 to win the championship, before moving to Brady. That number fell to 22-1 (ninth best) on 17 march, and to 14-1 (tied for fifth place) on the 21st of April, after the exchange of Gronkowski was completed. The storage Units are certainly trying to maximize their chances in 2020. But there are still many questions beyond this season, with answers to the simple math can’t answer. How much time do you intend Gronkowski to keep playing, after having been subjected to more than a dozen surgeries in his career of nine years? He has spoken openly about the debilitating pain he endured to continue performing at a high level, and that on the night that won a Super Bowl, I was crying for him.

“I really needed a break, physically and mentally,” said agent Drew Rosenhaus on SportsCenter on Tuesday. “He fought hard –the year in which they won the Super Bowl, he played injured almost the entire season [2018]– I was never really himself. Is a team player. Their free time is revitalized physically. He tells Me that he feels fantastic, the best that has been felt ever”.

However, what happens if Gronkowski plays only a year, and yet the storage Units are separated from O. J. Howard, nineteenth overall selection of the draft in 2017? What Arians has given up on him completely? There has not been any movement in the template, but it is hard to imagine to keep him, Gronkowski and Cam Brate, who restructured contract earlier this off-season. Not when those resources could be used in another place.

Although general manager Jason Licht said in the Combo of the NFL, “We have plans for that O. J. is in our offense this year”, the storage Units have heard and will continue listening to offers”.

A source told ESPN that the storage Units they were in talks to redeem Howard two months ago to the Washington Redskins in exchange for offensive tackle Trent Williams, but the talks broke down. The storage Units have until may 5 to determine if they are going to take the option of a fifth year on the contract of Howard to 2021.

How does this movement, along with the signing of Brady, the current computer of the storage Units? Many would argue that last year, the storage Units were not one or two players away from being contenders, or in a position to make moves as bold. Had a high school young man, with two of their three cornerbacks starting as rookies Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, and your third holder, Carlton Davis, in his second year. Up to Week 10 of last season, had ceded the third-most amount of touchdowns per pass in the league (19).

In the last eight weeks of the season, the team improved to finish in a tie for fourteenth with 11 touchdowns passing allowed, but still ended up with 1,974 yards passing in that span, the highest amount in the league. The group now has to grow much faster, as these movements dramatically changed the window of the storage Units to contend with; the secondary is going to feel the weight of that.

The storage Units have only a two-year window with Brady, 43-year-old, who has indicated that he wants to play until 45. But they also have a small window with Arians, who came out of retirement to train the Units in 2019. Is under contract for four more seasons, but many, near the coach of 67 years, feel that you could train only two more seasons before passing the torch. How will the organization then?

The storage Units have already been shown in the past that are not afraid to sacrifice in the short term. Under former coach Jon Gruden, had a carousel of quarterbacks veterans in agreements short-term: Brad Johnson, Jeff Garcia and Brian Griese. Also signed to open receptors aged as Charlie Garner and David Boston because they had given selections of draft to get Gruden, and they had no space at the top. Paid dearly, going 103-161 since they won the Super Bowl in 2002, to be placed no. 29 in the NFL, with zero organizational continuity. Had to press the reset button several times, resulting in three general managers, five coaches, and countless changes in the roster since then.

The good news is that the storage Units were not to mortgage the future to get Gronkowski or Brady. Also have a situation a lot healthier in the matter of wages. And with Brady and Arians by joining forces, they are closer than they ever would have been.

When the storage Units announced the movement, Licht spoke brilliantly not only the level of play of Gronkowski, but his passion. Can be another changer of culture, an area they have been trying to address and have made significant progress.

“What really makes it special,” said Licht, “is the fact that is a proven winner who brings that mentality of the championship and work ethic.”

The storage Units are now going to have to get used to playing under the microscope and the expectations that brings, something that wasn’t managed very well under former coach Dirk Koetter. They came out with a 9-7 2016, and were regarded as contenders to make the playoffs the following season on “Hard Knocks” on HBO, but finished 5-11 the next two years and slid back to irrelevance.

At that time, the players acknowledged that they played better away from the spotlight, rather they were a kind of team “under the radar”. Forward to 2020, with a coach with head different and two superstars in good faith by joining the team; you can’t hasten away now. But this time, they will be better equipped to handle it.