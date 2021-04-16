Buckingham Palace publishes guest list at Prince Philip’s funeral

The list of 30 guests who will be present at the funeral to be held at Windsor Castle has been released.
Days after Prince Philip’s death, Buckingham Palace has revealed to the 30 guests who will attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
- The Queen
- Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall
- Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
- Prince Andrew
- Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex
- Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton
- Prince Harry
- Peter Phillips
- Zara and Mike Tindall
- Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
- Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
- Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
- Lady Sarah and Mr. Daniel Chatto
- The Earl of Snowdon
- Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester
- The Duke of Kent
- Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy
- The Crown Prince of Baden
- Hesse’s Landgrave
- Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
- Countess Mountbatten of Burma.