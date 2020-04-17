Buffy the Vampire slayer, Dawson, Friends… Confined until 11 may, you can (re)killing the cult series now

Confined, you do not know what to do to fill your days free ? Well good news for subscribers to the various platforms of streaming (yes, because it’s not Netflix) : you can make or deepen your culture of the 90s with the viewing of works of fiction cults as Dawson, Buffy against the vampires or Friends !

Friends – Netflix

While the filming of the special episode of Friends has been postponed because of the global pandemic, the fans of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross can take comfort in reregardant (!) all their adventures on Netflix. And for those who have never seen the sitcom – or have never confessed to fear of retaliation – this is the time to discover this little gem of humour and friendship !

Buffy the vampire slayer – Amazon Prime

Do not rely on his title, Buffy against the vampires is much more than a series about creatures with teeth problems. It is a clever program in the dialogues are sharp, which, of course, offers special effects that were not necessarily well-aged, but allows how much he has been a pioneer in the field of fiction tv.

Dawson – Amazon Prime

Again, a great classic of television in the 90s ! Dawson was originally intended to be a public post-adolescent, a speciality of the distribution chain, The WB, but the pleasure of (re)discover this work of fiction dared to mentioned problems regarded as subversive, such as homosexuality, death, and / or depression is for all ages !

Ally McBeal – Amazon Prime

Series totally by excellence, Ally McBeal narrates the adventures of his heroine, a lawyer of the same name, whose crazy thinking take form under his eyes. Performed by Calista Flockhart, Ally works in an office surrounded by the characters crazy, of toilet facilities and of her lover from childhood, Billy, for whom she still has feelings. The fiction also leaves a large place to the music with a soundtrack expertly worked and the appearance of several american singers such as Tina Turner, Macy Gray and Jon Bon Jovi in their own role.

That 70’s Show – Netflix

The cast of That 70’s show

If Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are now husband and wife, it is thanks to their meeting, there are more than 20 years, on the set of filming the series That 70’s Show. As its title indicates, the fiction takes place in the 70’s and tells the story of a group of teenagers in Wisconsin, composed of the characters high-in-color as Fez, a foreign student in trade school, or even Kelso (Kutcher), the hunk with intelligence.

Married, two children – Amazon Prime

The family Bundy full

Bidochons Atlantic, the Bundy’s have been the first example of the family “white trash” brought to the television, tracing the way for series such as Malcolm or Shameless. In addition, Married with two children was a fictional politically incorrect, which has led to Ed O’neill to emerge and incarnate, decades later, Jay Prichett in Modern Family.

A nanny – Amazon Prime

The protagonists of the nanny

The nasal voice of Fran Fine could cause damage to perennial on your hearing but the game is worth the candle ! A nanny still a must see of the years 90 that has built its success on the meeting of opposites – Fran Fine and Maxwell Sheffield of course but also the excellent Niles and C. C. Babcock. A little pleasure to consume without moderation !

The prince of Bel-Air – Netflix

Based solely on the talent of Will Smith – who is an actor, producer and even writer the time of an episode – The prince of Bel-Air can attend the premises of the career of audiovisual of the young man which, at the time, was primarily known as a rapper, and take the measure of the misunderstood genius of Carlton and its famous dance.

The feast in the house – Netflix

The cast of The original house party

In The feast in the houseDanny Tanner is a young widower who recruits his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and his best friend Joey to help raise his three daughters : DJ, Stephanie and Michelle interpreted by the Olsen twins. A fiction good child to look at a family who also had the right to a reboot in 2016.

Mr Bean – Amazon Prime

Mr Bean in all its glory

Hero silent, Mr Bean has no chance in life. All the misfortunes befell him, and he tries as much to manage making always choices improbable. This sitcom English, whose humor is primarily based on situations that a ragtag, has been a huge hit in the United Kingdom. One of the best remedies to combat the gloom of the containment.