Buffy : Zendaya, Ashleigh Murray, Alisha Boe… which to embody the Killer in the reboot ?

Twenty-one years after the first episode of the series” Buffy Against the Vampires“a young actress, african-american, will succeed bentôt to Sarah Michelle Gellar in the role of the iconic Buffy Sumers. Who will it be ? Speculation.

The rumour doing the rounds on the web for years… Here it is now verified. Buffy Against the Vampires will be a reboot in the years to come, a series directed by none other than the father of the huntress of vampires himself, the american producer Joss Whedon. According to the american website CNN, it would work currently on a new version of the teen drama and iconic, this time a young actress of african-american. One way, according to the recent statements by a spokesman of the Fox 21 Television Studios, to deliver the much-appraised Buffy Against the Vampires the taste of the day. ” Just like our world, this reboot will be rich and diverse, and as the original series, certain aspects of the series may be read as metaphors of the problems that we face today. “said the spokesman at the microphone of CNN.

Now the question is what will be the happy elected (this is the case to say) that will be entrusted with the heavy task of taking over for Sarah Michelle Gellar in the role of Buffy Summers. On the small screen, many actresses matching the description given by CNN (i.e. african-american) would be perfect in the role of the Killer. They come to us from Riverdaleof 13 Reasons Why or Grown-ishand they may be soon the new elected of Sunnydale.

Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale)

Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)

Candice Patton (The Flash)

Kiersey Clemons (Extant)

Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

Chloe Bailey or Halle Bailey (Grown-ish)

It is possible, however, that for his reboot, Joss Whedon go and search elsewhere than on the screen of the television to find his rare find. On a giant screen, perhaps ? Of Letita WrightBlack Panther) to Amandla Stenberg (Everything Everything, The Hate U Give) by way of Storm Reid (A Shortcut in time) and Zendaya (Spider-Man : Homecoming, The Greatest Showman), the father of Buffy and the embarrassment of the choice.

Letitia Wright (Black Panther)

Amandla Stenberg (Everything Everything, The Hate U Give)

Zendaya (Spider-Man : Homecoming, The Greatest Showman)

Sasha Lane (Hellboy)

Storm Reid (A Shortcut in time)

Laura Harrier (Spider-Man : Homecoming)

Of course, Whedon could also choose to follow the example of the producers of the reboot Charmedwhich have recently chosen to perfect strangers hollywood to embody the new sisters witches of Chicago. Whatever his choice, it may be difficult to see another actress as Sarah Michelle Gellar embody Buffy Summers. But now that the reboot is on track, it will have to do !

