Bugsy Drake will not tolerate the sexual behavior inappropriate for the president of the bridge – JAPANFM

Christine “Bugsy” Drake Under the bridge of the Mediterranean I had a hunch that something was not right with the head cover of Pete Hunziker.

He seemed to see in the time they had arrived on the boat, putting even inconvenient, while he was hiding in the brothel of the crew. She joked about the fact that he was the “rock climber in the crew mess”, but it is part while she was busy getting to work.

Bugsy Drake | Virginia Sherwood / Bravo / photo Bank nbcu / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Hunziker was assigned to the people of the sea Alex Radcliffe that he was romantically interested in Drake, even if he continued to Lara Flumiani, which is an after party of a letter. Hunziker has continued to send text messages and talk with Flumiani in the course of the last two episodes. Even shared that he plans to meet after the end of the season.

Hunziker gets worse the hangover of Bugsy Drake

Drake has continued to have a feeling crackdown on Hunziker throughout the episode. Finally crossed the line when he was alone with Drake in the crew of a disaster towards the end of the episode.

While she is sitting alone, he told her that she’s going to learn to know the real ” Pete “. He said: “In fact, I call it” Embarrassing Pete.” “Drake is trying to divert the discussion of the same and asked him questions about his involvement with Flumiani.

RELATED: “Under Cover of Med”: What would Rhylee Gerber of “Under Cover” if Pete Hunziker had called her “Sweetheart”?

“We have had a connection to get,” he says. “I’m going to continue and see what happens. “And added: “I’m going to undress her with my f ** king teeth. I’m going to do things I had never done before. And she’s going to fall in love. ”

As he speaks, Drake looks more and more uncomfortable and, finally, horrified. “You aggravate my hangover,” he said.

Hunziker crossed the line with comments in stews in the past

Drake asks Hunziker has had a relationship with boats. “I just write to the hostesses,” he says, then she looks completely surprised. In fact, she can’t believe what he heard, and asks: “Pardon me? ”

He does not think that what he says is false. “You see, I don’t know if you say to me that the value of the download,” answered Drake. But it is double. “No, it’s true. Just stews, which are [good] “he adds laughing so manic. “Here is where I got my name last year. Party Pete. “Drake notes that the laughter bothered him. And then adds that he has found the “stews of hops f ** king”. Drake looks completely deranged. “You look crazy,” said Drake, Hunziker. He agreed.

Later, the boatswain Malia White is pushed to the edge of the abyss because of the insubordination of Hunziker. “His arrogance puts at risk the safety of this ship,” White said to Hunziker. In addition, Drake to share the encounter I had had with Hunziker with captain Sandy Yawn.

RELATED: “Under Cover of Med”: Bravo continues to dismiss the cast members of racism, while Peter Hunziker is the next to be chopped

Yawn of the law. “I have a letter that starts soon,” said Hunziker. “And I seriously consider the possibility of letting go. “Bravo and the production company 51 Minds have dismissed Hunziker in June after he shared a meme racist and violent in Instagram. The network is planning to reduce the character of Hunziker throughout the season. Has already been deleted from the sequence of the titles of the broadcast.