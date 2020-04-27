Bumblebee : Hailee Steinfeld (Charlie) is already on Cybertron in the following

It’s going to be in the hot tub on the planet cinema in December. A week after the release of Aquamanyou are going to attend the meeting between Charlie and Bumblebee, the autobot adorable straight come of the saga Transformers. The teenager, played by Hailee Steinfeld should quickly you tenderize, as explained the actress : “It is in a period of her life where she feels completely misunderstood. Because she has lost the only person who understood it. Then, of course, she discovers this car, and then made this amazing discovery, but it’s more than that. For me, it was really a matter of creating a story that is authentic enough to reflect our own lives. That was enough for me, on paper, that I feel something”. A feeling that she might well take you very far away with it in a sequel, as the director Travis Knight has suggested that the next phase could take place on Cybertron.

When a journalist of ScreenRant ask her if she thinks Charlie is ready to face the challenge, Steinfeld meets the tac-o-tac : “Yes. I think she can do absolutely everything, I think it could find its way in to almost anything. Even if she is completely transformed compared to what it was when we met her, she still has a long way to go and much more to say. So, I don’t know where Cybertron is located or what it looks like, but I’d like to discover it myself.” Whatever happens, we would not see this feat before a few years, since the sequence has not even yet of script official. But to satisfy your hunger, you can always discover the mission that Optimus is going to entrust to Bee in the new trailer !