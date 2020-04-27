Bumblebee : Hailee Steinfeld reveal behind-the-scenes (interview)

The saga Transformers, headlined by Shia Labeouf and Mark Wahlberg, has an important place in the cinema, but after five components to success, Michael Bay has decided to hang up her apron to spend on new film projects. Don’t worry, the Autobots and Decepticons are not going to all disappear from the big screen. For evidence, the first spin-off of the saga is devoted to Bumblebee arrives in cinemas this Wednesday. The opportunity to discover more about the past of the cutest robots yellow.

There were several versions of Bumblebee

At its arrival on Earth, Bumblebee will meet Charlie, a teenager lonely since the death of his father : the character of Hailee Steinfeld, and the friend of Optimus Prime, is going to create a strong bond and a beautiful friendship that will make the charm of the film directed by Travis Knight. As you might expect, their relationship was very different on the shooting because the robot did not exist, but all of a sudden, that had the actress in front of it to play ?

The star of Pitch Perfect has revealed this secret in an interview with PRBK : “there were several versions of Bumblebee. There was a tennis ball placed on a stick, it was pretty funny to play with. Sometimes, a man was holding the stick with the tennis ball for the scenes where Bumblebee was in motion. Therefore, I had to follow the tennis ball. They have also built a head and shoulders for the sequences where there was a physical contact. I had something to hug.“A result that is perfectly realized on the screen.

I tried to go with the Ladybug several times, but I have not been able

Hailee Steinfeld speaks to us then of the cascade, the harder she had to do during the filming of Bumblebee : “Je had to jump from one object to another and the distance between the two was quite large. It was very high. I was tied with a harness, but I would have liked to say that I didn’t have one and I have done everything myself because I’m the daredevil. I was pretty confident because I could do nothing wrong, but I was still pretty terrified“we said it before we entrust that it had a lining : “it was a great (…) It was a great energy outside of the filming and it was great to work with.“

And after a record intense, the singer of 22 years has tried to leave with a few souvenirs… in vain : “JI tried to go with the Ladybug several times, but I have not succeeded. I’m still working on it. I really wanted to take my scooter. I am also working still on it to start with. Also, I tried to take a few T-shirts, but I am not here to arrival. I went with a few wigs, but I had to make them.“

