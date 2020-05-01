Bumblebee : Hailee Steinfeld sings Back To Life, the soundtrack !

While the rapper Eminem has celebrated the anniversary of his album The Marshall Mathers LP 2 the best ways, Hailee Steinfeld is back with the single “Back To Life”unveiled on November 2, 2018. This piece of electro-pop resulting can put the voice of the singer in front and a sign at the same time, the soundtrack to the movie Bumblebee, the spin-off Transformers expected in cinemas in France on the 26th of December next. This is the first time that the young woman, who is also an actress, plays and sings in a same project on the big screen.

On his account Instagram, Hailee wrote with enthusiasm on the occasion of the release of his song : “I can’t believe that it finally arrives. This will be the first time that I’ve got a song to me in a film I have made.” The star played the role of Charlie Watson, a teenage girl who is going to bind friendship with the character of the saga Transformers. While Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and John Legend will sing at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards 2018, Hailee Steinfeld has interpreted “Back To Life” for the first time live at the MTV EMA 2018 on 4 November in a ceremony that she presented live from Bilbao in Spain.