Bumblebee the movie : Hailee Steinfeld reveals a first photo of the shooting (PHOTO)

Fans of the saga film Transformers, rejoice ! The next film spin-off from the franchise is already in the works and is even entered in the shooting. The main actress of this new feature-length film, the young Hailee Steinfeld, has shared on his social networks first photo of the character she will play in the said film, devoted to the nice Autobots (recognizable by its yellow color) that is Bumblebee. “Meet Charlie Watson #BumblebeeTheMovie” wrote the american artist in the caption of the snapshot (Meet Charlie Watson, in French). Enchanted.

John holed, sneaker zebrés, t-shirt adorned with the heavy metal band Motörhead… Hailee will play, so this young Charlie, a girl uncomfortable in his skin that will make the encounter of the hero-motorized. The action of the film will be set in the 80s.

If the name of Hailee Steinfeld means nothing to you, know that the artist of 20 years is not his first test shot. In 2010, she gave a reply to Jeff Bridges in True Grit of the Coen brothers. Remarkable performances. Also, she pushes the little song and one of his first pieces, Love Myselfquickly became a tube across the Atlantic.

The movie spin-off centered on Bumblebee is expected in December 2018 in our rooms in france.