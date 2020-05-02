Bumblebee, the Spin-off : Hailee Steinfeld and his autobot on a new photo

The details on the next Spin Off Transformers are more and more numerous, and we offer you today a whole new photo in which we find ourselves Hailee Steinfeld who lends her traits to the heroine of this new film. Currently displayed Pitch Perfect 3the actress of 21 years, will lend his features to Charlie Watson, a young woman who will discover a ladybug is not like the others : Bumblebee, an autobot who will change his life. The film’s director, Travis Knight, has announced on the plot : “In the background, it is just a beautiful love story between two broken souls who have had the chance to meet, and that will heal together.”

While the franchise Transformers begins to falter, this new spin-off should provide a new angle of approach to the fans, more intimate. Travis Knight said : “Transformers is a franchise as massive and important and I wanted to concentrate on a small part of this story. (…) I wanted to find the shadow and the light, the intensity and the warmth, humour and emotion”. The plot of the Spin-Off on Bumblebee looks actually more a film about friendship as a big blockbuster, and we look forward to the discover, not to mention that the plot will bring us back in the 80’s ! See you in December 2018 at the cinema !