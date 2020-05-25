Bumblebee, the Spin-off Transformers : Hailee Steinfeld reveals his character

Hardly had we had time to recover from the pyrotechnic show of Transformers 5 : The Last Knight as one plunges in the universe of the Autobots and the Decepticons. Because as you know – or not, in this case, they teach you – the shooting of the spin-off of Transformers on Bumblebee, which we already know the big lines, has begun. And he will not have to wait very long to have the first image of the film. Even so, one does not hide it, this is not the mascot of the franchise Transformers that tip here, the tip of his nose. In fact, the photo in question comes straight from the Twitter account of Hailee Steinfeld, who plays the human character’s main feature. So here is what it will look like Charlie Watson, the new heroine of the saga !

And the least we can say is that it is rather the style of the 1980s, a period which will take place the film ! And apparently, Charlie Watson is also a big fan of rock music since she was wearing a t-shirt of the band Motorhead. From his haircut to his dress style, the girl, in any case, all of the ado a bit of a rebel who does not. What, in fact, quite fitting to what we know of the character ! According to the little info there is about it, it would indeed seem that Charlie Watson is a tomboy, she is passionate about mechanics and car (it’s going to be useful when it will fall on Bumblebee) and which still has a little trouble finding his place in the world. Anyway, on that photo, she looks ready for action – which should not be missing in the movie even if it will, it seems, a nice place to emotion. Hailee Steinfeld will be of course not the only human being in the spin-off on Bumblebee since it will also give the reply to John Cena and Kenneth Choi, among others !