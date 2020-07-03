Burberry launches its second collection “Monogram”, with Kendall Jenner for a fashion icon

While the luxury sector international offers to redouble our efforts to accelerate the return to normality after the crisis of the health, Burberry has just released the second edition of its capsule, “Monogram”, designed by its artistic director Riccardo Tisci and embodied by the top model Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner, the new face of the latest campaign of Burberry for its line Monogram

The campaign of the new collection, named “TB Summer Monogram”, “imagine a journey from the reality to the fiction, the mixture of the raw aspects of real life and the fantasy of the digital special effects,” says the british home.

“The campaign video takes place in a world of geometric dream, enriched with graphics inspired by the skate parks and swimming pools. (…). In this digital world, Kendall brings to life four different characters through a selection of clothing for men and women of the collection.”

The video is accompanied by a series of self-portraits at the home of Kendall in his team, which provide an anchor and a physical reality in the country”.

Burberry also makes use of several other big names in fashion who have worked behind the scenes in the video. Riccardo Tisci has enlisted “a cast of creative personalities of the british”, by the photographer Nick Knight, art director Peter Saville and the stylist Katy England.

Burberry has also created a “TB Summer Monogram Playlist” in its chain of Spotify, which allows its customers to discover the musical universe of the collection.

At the same time, the company has expanded its range of video games, “luxury” and launches the “B Surf”, the new multiplayer game of the brand. B Surfing is a racing game on the water. Players choose a surfboard, and dress your avatar in costumes of the line Monogram, before challenging their friends to do the race on a track in the form of “TUBERCULOSIS”, the famous logo of the collection. This is the third game in the line inaugurated by Burberry, after the “B Bounce” in October and “Ratberry”, on the occasion of the chinese new year in January.

As for the parts of the collection itself, all of them are printed the initials of the TUBERCULOSIS intertwined, created by Riccardo Tisci, and Peter Saville in 2018 — “he repeats, in a broadening of the palette of colors consisting of beige, dark blue, grey, charcoal and cobalt blue, with some orange accents”.

The collection, launched in selected stores of Burberry and on their website July 1, will also be available on Farfetch from the 8 of July.