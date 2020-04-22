Burgers to 3 to.m. and strong unveiled, the secret of the Tri in London 2012

As if they had been inspired by the good Patrick Starthe selected mexicans who participated in the London 2012 Olympic Games ate burgers at 3 in the morning; they revealed Diego Reyes and Raúl Jiménez in an Instagram Live.

In addition, the two examericanistas stated that the team is desvelaba much and stressed that Giovani dos Santos and Marco Fabian were those who put the ambente.

“Marquito (Fabian) and Giovani (dos Santos) were the couple explosive in the Olympics, they brought us burgers at three in the morning. In truth we have a merit for having won the olympics because we desvelábamos a lot and did relax until the morning (…) That was what helped us to win, we were all very happy and we would work out when we should,” commented Kings.

In addition, both the defender of the Tigers as a Raúl Alonso they agreed that they would like to return to vvir an environment like London 2012.

“It’s something that I would like to repeat. Do you remember when (Miguel) Ponce and Toño (Rodriguez) we went up to dance on the dining tables that were huge?. In this time we ate McDonalds all the time,” recalled the striker Wolverhampton.

In the olympic fair, the Tri of Luis Fernando Tena took the gold medal after beating in the Final 2-1 Brazil.

