Burglaries for Aug. 11|Burglaries As Well As Criminal Damage

Burglaries reported by services July 30 to Aug. 7

  • Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave., automobile components or devices taken.
  • Cost Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Freeway.
  • Walgreen’s, 4022 N. Belt Freeway.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Freeway.

    • Burglaries reported July 31 to Aug. 6

  • John David Williams, 1207 Douglas St., things taken from house.
  • Walter Lomax, 609 N. 23 rd St., things taken at 3022 S. Belt Freeway.
  • Roberta Louise Smith, 3831 Maplewood Drive, automobile components or devices taken at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20 th St., things taken at 4007 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20 th St., automobile taken.
  • Sharon Christina Muse, 529 N. 24 th St., things taken from house.
  • Ken Crawford, 1118 S. 17 th St., things taken from house.
  • Asonta Michael Mochal Malual, 2206 Cranberry Hillside Lane, things taken at 3410 S. 30 th St.
  • Carol Annette Johnson, 4912 King Hillside Ave., things taken at 4702 King Hillside Ave.
  • Clara Luella Neill, 3002 N. 18 th St., things taken from house.
  • Natasha Marie Goodale, 824 S. 24 th St., things taken from house.
  • Danielle Johnson, 109 S. 16 th St., theft at 3416 Pear St.
  • Darnell Jerome Lewis, 1211 5th Ave., automobile taken.
  • Akuch Dut Kuch, 824 N. Ninth St., automobile taken at 3800 King Hillside Ave.
  • Howard Alton Brown, no address supplied, things taken at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
  • Robert Allen Fisher Jr., 1911 Pacific St., things taken from automobile.
  • Jennea Thalia Robertson, 1301 N. 22 nd St., automobile components or devices taken.
  • Betsy L. Taylor, 6702 Mack St., things taken from house.
  • Katie Lee Casali, 2904 Jules St., things taken from house.
  • Denise M. Carter, 1002 Francis St., things taken at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Johnathan T. Shannon, 602 Francis St., automobile taken.
  • Harold Dean Gray Jr., 1624 N. Third St., theft at 2627 Frederick Ave.
  • Terry Wayne Norris, 2121 S. Waterfront Roadway, automobile components or devices taken at 403 Virginia St.
  • Payton Marie Flanders, 2616 Seneca St., things taken from automobile at 5302 N. Belt Freeway.
  • Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36 th St., theft.
  • Kenneth G. Schmidtke, 3522 Mitchell Ave., theft.
  • Ravin Bryanne Hudson, 602 Francis St., things taken from automobile.
  • Harry Lee Phillips, 3418 Huntoon Roadway, theft.
  • Sheila Rae Charles, Kansas Ave., automobile taken at 1617 Olive St.
  • Khadesha C. Sims, 3303 S. 35 th St., things taken from automobile.
  • Linton Thomas Dollar, Kansas City, Missouri, theft at 716 Francis St.
  • Quentin Charles Trotter, 1714 S. 24 th St., automobile taken.
  • Victoria Rae Montemayor, 4619 Brookwood Balcony, things as well as automobile taken.
  • Victoria Rae Montemayor, 4619 Brookwood Balcony, theft.
  • Madison Andrew Davis, 1911 Eugene Area Ave., things taken from house.
  • Brian Gribbhens, 1726 Eighth Ave., things taken from house.
  • James Charles Whisenand, 2603 Mary St., automobile taken at 2612 Mary St.
    Criminal damage reported Aug. 3 to 6

  • Clarence B. Miller, 923 Bellevue St.
  • Hannah Hall, 224 N. 4th St., devastation of home at North 4th as well as Felix roads.
  • Rena D. Manns, 1003 E. Hyde Park Ave., devastation of home at 2100 Business St.
  • Increase Mobile, 3009 S. Belt Freeway.
  • Sarah Renee Chef, 1302 N. 24 th St.
  • Johnathan T. Shannon, 602 Francis St.
  • Jacob Lee Knisley, 1108 S. 12 th St.
  • Michelle Renee Pritchard, 2605 Sacramento St.
  • Robert E. Hodkins, 27 N. Carriage Drive, devastation of home at 1617 N. Third St.
  • Manishkumar Chimanbhai Patel, 4502 S. UNITED STATE Freeway 169.
  • Shanlee Rose Flowers, 3515 Genetics Area Roadway.
  • Collin R. Easter, 301 S. 13 th St.
  • Michael Lee Lollar, 1219 E. Highland Ave.
  • Cigarette smoker’s Center, 4506 S. UNITED STATE Freeway 169.



