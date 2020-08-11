CELEBRITIES Burglaries for Aug. 11|Burglaries As Well As Criminal Damage By D1 Soft Staff - August 11, 2020 0 23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Burglaries reported by services July 30 to Aug. 7 Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave., automobile components or devices taken. Cost Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Freeway. Walgreen’s, 4022 N. Belt Freeway. Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Freeway. Burglaries reported July 31 to Aug. 6 John David Williams, 1207 Douglas St., things taken from house. Walter Lomax, 609 N. 23 rd St., things taken at 3022 S. Belt Freeway. Roberta Louise Smith, 3831 Maplewood Drive, automobile components or devices taken at 3702 Frederick Blvd. Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20 th St., things taken at 4007 Frederick Blvd. Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20 th St., automobile taken. Sharon Christina Muse, 529 N. 24 th St., things taken from house. Ken Crawford, 1118 S. 17 th St., things taken from house. Asonta Michael Mochal Malual, 2206 Cranberry Hillside Lane, things taken at 3410 S. 30 th St. Carol Annette Johnson, 4912 King Hillside Ave., things taken at 4702 King Hillside Ave. Clara Luella Neill, 3002 N. 18 th St., things taken from house. Natasha Marie Goodale, 824 S. 24 th St., things taken from house. Danielle Johnson, 109 S. 16 th St., theft at 3416 Pear St. Darnell Jerome Lewis, 1211 5th Ave., automobile taken. Akuch Dut Kuch, 824 N. Ninth St., automobile taken at 3800 King Hillside Ave. Howard Alton Brown, no address supplied, things taken at 4021 Frederick Blvd. Robert Allen Fisher Jr., 1911 Pacific St., things taken from automobile. Jennea Thalia Robertson, 1301 N. 22 nd St., automobile components or devices taken. Betsy L. Taylor, 6702 Mack St., things taken from house. Katie Lee Casali, 2904 Jules St., things taken from house. Denise M. Carter, 1002 Francis St., things taken at 3702 Frederick Blvd. Johnathan T. Shannon, 602 Francis St., automobile taken. Harold Dean Gray Jr., 1624 N. Third St., theft at 2627 Frederick Ave. Terry Wayne Norris, 2121 S. Waterfront Roadway, automobile components or devices taken at 403 Virginia St. Payton Marie Flanders, 2616 Seneca St., things taken from automobile at 5302 N. Belt Freeway. Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36 th St., theft. Kenneth G. Schmidtke, 3522 Mitchell Ave., theft. Ravin Bryanne Hudson, 602 Francis St., things taken from automobile. Harry Lee Phillips, 3418 Huntoon Roadway, theft. Denise M. Carter, 1002 Francis St., things taken at 3702 Frederick Blvd. Sheila Rae Charles, Kansas Ave., automobile taken at 1617 Olive St. Khadesha C. Sims, 3303 S. 35 th St., things taken from automobile. Linton Thomas Dollar, Kansas City, Missouri, theft at 716 Francis St. Quentin Charles Trotter, 1714 S. 24 th St., automobile taken. Victoria Rae Montemayor, 4619 Brookwood Balcony, things as well as automobile taken. Victoria Rae Montemayor, 4619 Brookwood Balcony, theft. Madison Andrew Davis, 1911 Eugene Area Ave., things taken from house. Brian Gribbhens, 1726 Eighth Ave., things taken from house. James Charles Whisenand, 2603 Mary St., automobile taken at 2612 Mary St. Related Post: a petition to replace Amber Heard by Emilia Clarke Criminal damage reported Aug. 3 to 6 Clarence B. Miller, 923 Bellevue St. Hannah Hall, 224 N. 4th St., devastation of home at North 4th as well as Felix roads. Rena D. Manns, 1003 E. Hyde Park Ave., devastation of home at 2100 Business St. Increase Mobile, 3009 S. Belt Freeway. Sarah Renee Chef, 1302 N. 24 th St. Johnathan T. Shannon, 602 Francis St. Jacob Lee Knisley, 1108 S. 12 th St. Michelle Renee Pritchard, 2605 Sacramento St. Robert E. Hodkins, 27 N. Carriage Drive, devastation of home at 1617 N. Third St. Manishkumar Chimanbhai Patel, 4502 S. UNITED STATE Freeway 169. Shanlee Rose Flowers, 3515 Genetics Area Roadway. Collin R. Easter, 301 S. 13 th St. Michael Lee Lollar, 1219 E. Highland Ave. Cigarette smoker’s Center, 4506 S. UNITED STATE Freeway 169.