Burn, the new novel from Patrick Ness – ActuSF

Take a look Burnthe new novel from Patrick Ness. The author, published by Gallimard in France, written especially for the youth, the young adult. The work was published at the beginning of the month of may, but the release has finally been moved to June 2.

The first critical getting to be very positive.

Today, the novel is only available in VO.

Summary of the editorial Pen Tree of Books) :

Sarah Dewhurst and his father, outcasts in their small town of Frome, in Washington, you are required to hire a dragon to work with them on their farm, that only the poorest are forced to do. Kazimir the dragon is more mysterious than it seems. Sarah can’t help but be curious about her, an animal which has been called soul, but that seems determined to protect it. Because the dragon knows something that she doesn’t know. Came to the farm with a prophecy in the mind. A prophecy that involves a deadly assassin, a sect of worshipers of the dragons, the two FBI agents in the search of her – and somehow, Sarah Dewhurst himself.

Please note that your series The Chaos in the market will be in the cinemas in the year 2021, under the name of The Chaos Walking with well-known actors as Tom Holland (the last man-spider, non-animated), Daisy Ridley (the protagonist of the last trilogy Star Wars) and Mads Mikkelsen (who played the role of the famous cannibal Hannibal, and the main antagonist of Casino Royale).