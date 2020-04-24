Business owners understand why the economy can’t simply be “re-opened”

My eldest was seventeen years old last month. To commemorate the occasion, she and I have watched It once upon a time in Hollywood. I had taken her to her first movie (allegedly) rated R a few years ago to see the very good Baby Driver, but it was Tarantino.

Brad Pitt has won an Oscar for having played Cliff Booth, the stunt staff of the struggling actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Dalton. At the beginning, Cliff console Rick after Rick interprets a dinner as a signal that it is officially a “has-been”. The next morning, then he drops Rick on the plateau, Cliff says: “you’re Rick (explétif) Dalton. Do not forget it. “

I turned to my daughter and told him to “(Rick) is his meal ticket”, to which she replied “Huh?”

The fear of the coronavirus has laid bare the compromises acceptable for many in a time of crisis, real or perceived. It should be noted, in particular, the attitude of jaded according to which “economies can be rebuilt”.

This perspective tended to come from those who do not have much work experience or people who earn their living in non-market activities. Surprisingly, however, some employees successful on the commercial side don’t get it completely either.

I hear from time to time evidence of such helplessness presumptuous in an informal conversation, but I just smile in silence. A recent has really caught my attention.

Entrepreneurs are our meal ticket

I was talking with a group of friends, a mix of employees and successful employers prosperous. Well I don’t usually assign political labels to individuals, it is safe to say that all the people involved would feel at home in the wing Thomas Massie / Rand Paul of the republican Party.

Or at least I thought.

After that the exchange was a bit heated, one of the employees said that he had indeed built the company for which he works. Shortly after a couple of duplex receptacles, and “you didn’t built that”, the zingers are thrown on its way, and the conversation ended.

It was unfortunate, because he has never answered a question that I asked: “Have you ever thought of you to start a business to bring your customers with you?” If he did, I have to imagine that the reason for which it decided not to be summed up in a single word: risk.

As Cliff drove Rick home after the dinner mentioned above, he has shown humility in saying to Rick that, on account of his own career poor, he could not understand his anxiety. Unfortunately, too many people lack the self-awareness of a Cliff.

In reality, we the employees are free agents. It is true that, especially over a long period of time, our skills are integrated. Nevertheless, with a life of prudent, there are always affordable options to change the speed if necessary or desired.

Entrepreneurs / business owners, I don’t see expressing feelings casual similar with respect to the economy (in spite of their own vulnerabilities in terms of health), are different.

Often, they give up a pay check regularly to pursue an idea that they may be pulling out after having exhausted their personal savings. They should take a flyer on some of us who, hopefully, will help their business succeed.

Some must cope with a high turnover rate and / or regular labour low-skilled, whereas others need to maintain their highly qualified employees are adequately paid, for fear that they will not be attracted to, or worse, poached by a competitor.

During all this time, they must ensure that the customer is satisfied with the product or service.

And what are the dilemmas enjoyable.

When the demand, and subsequently income, will dry out as a result of industrial slowdown and / or economic, they must conserve resources to overcome the storm. Unfortunately, this means that they can’t pay their staff. Therefore, they are faced with the unenviable task of letting go some.

Having personally endured five rounds of layoffs (once as a victim), the experience has informed me that the representation of the pop culture of “The Man” as in cold blood is garbage sensational.

It is not hyperbole to say that the business of a person is like one of his children. It is of an importance almost equal, although different. In fact, there is an interdependence. It can not simply get away during the downtime. She needs to take care of him.

There is the note on the building that must be paid. There is an investment of capital to maintain. There are relationships supplier / customer to preserve. His family depends on his courage to keep the company afloat.

This is what he climbs on the shoulders as we pass from one work to another.

Of course, she could join the job market as all of us, and it would probably be a damn good employee somewhere. But what a waste of talent this would be.

When we study the four factors of production (land, labour, capital, entrepreneurial ability), my students learn that the latter is the spark that brings the first three to a productive use. Without this, a lot of work and capital would not even exist.

Certainly, “economies can be rebuilt”, but assuming that this occurs, it reflects a level of naivety offhand similar to the one which assumes that entrepreneurs should take into account the judgment of the government by a decision in their calculation of the risks.