BUT HOW LONG ARE KYLIE JENNER’S NEW EXTENSIONS? YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO BELIEVE YOUR EYES

” sol solecito calientame un poquito “, writes Kylie Jenner in the caption of the new super-sexy album she shared on Instagram, which makes us understand that the young millionaire entrepreneur flew to Mexico, probably for work, considering the international guidelines on travel in pandemic time.

To get into the mood of the location, the 23-year-old decided to treat herself to a Latin look, adding new kilometric extensions to her raven hair again. After having amazed by dyeing her hair ruby ​​red, she has recently returned to her natural color.

Yes, we know it’s hard to keep up with Kylie’s hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Soon after, Kylie added more content to her feed, sharing more selfies and videos against the backdrop of the dream mansion, where she swings her endless hair in a peach bikini. In terms of look, we really like the gold chain tied around the waist.

How long will it remain blackberry? With what other hairstyles will you surprise us? We can’t tell. In fact, next week we could even write that she’s back to being blonde.