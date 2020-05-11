But that he feels the scent of Rihanna that makes everyone addicted ?

Rare are the people who, one day, had the chance to be able to feel, up close, the scent of Rihanna. Unfortunately, it is not every day that it is possible to smell the fragrance of the pop icon. But if we are to believe his friends, the celebrities, the myth is a reality. “I feel everyone on the red carpet,” explains the animator american Ryan Seacrest, and Rihanna was the celebrity who felt the best at the Grammys “.

And the list of stars to have been intoxicated by this mysterious emanation is long. They also had Nick Jonas, who had attempted to drag the singer of “Umbrella” without success : “It feels incredibly good. This is one thing I can tell you, “reveals the one who is now married to Priyanka Chopra, and added :” everybody says it, but now that I have felt is incredible.” Jim Parsons, the translator of Sheldon Cooper in “The Big Bang Theory” seems completely addict to this scent : “You have no idea. Rihanna feels so good. I’m not kidding. Even to the point that when I took the elevator in a hotel where we did sojourn all of the two, I sniffed and I said “Rihanna was there !” “. Jennifer Lawrence, Lil Nas, Andre Leon Talley, or even Cardi B have also erected the scent of Rihanna to the rank of emanation supreme.

So it is quite human to ask : what can contain the fragrance that mesmerizes everyone in his path ? It was necessary to investigate and rummage through the accounts in Instagram, the numerous tweets mentioning this smell, to finally arrive to a track revealed by the british magazine “Glamour “. In fact, one of the friends of the singer had shared a video in which he explained : “It “ByKilian” , and it’s called “Love : Don’t be shy” ! “he said to the camera while you can hear in the background Huey is infuriate :” He said to them, truly ? It is a secret. “

A sweet scent

So, now it is impatient, that feels “Love : Don’t be shy “ ? And well Rihanna is likely to be an unconditional fumes sweet. In fact, the fragrance is sold at a price of 200 € is a mixture of gourmand very round, like a cream, sweet, candy, marshmallow, all lifted by notes, very sensual neroli, orange blossom and marshmallow. A lot of feelings and impressions emerge : the sweetness at the boutique, passing by the robustness and the heat. It is therefore no surprise that this juice was able to convince the fashionista of the adopt.

As for ByKilian, it is a house of perfume created by Kilian Hennessy, a descendant of the dynasty bearing the same name. The young man took his skills acquired in the middle of alcohol and mixology and has been applied with success in the perfume industry to create unique odors and subtle. The creator even offers consultations scent with a professional in order to precisely target the perfume for you. A unique experience.