But what does Jake Gyllenhaal in the trailer for the new “Spider-Man” ?

ENIGMA – The actor Jake Gyllenhaal embodies Mysterio in the first trailer of “Spider-man : Far From Home”, unveiled on Tuesday 15 January. A role to the extent of the specialist characters zinzins gorgeous ?
His name was circulating to take the result of Ben Affleck in the costume of Batman in DC Comics. It is finally through the house, competing with Marvel Studios, as Jake Gyllenhaal makes his entrance to the realm of the superhero. Specialist roles a bit schizos, “Donnie Darko” to “Nocturnal Animals” by way of “Night Call” and “Okja”, the american actor, is the guest of mark of the first trailer of “Spider-Man : Far From Home”, in cinemas 3 July, and directed as the previous episode by Jon Watts.
His role ? That of Mysterio, a character costume, which made its debut on the scene as the teen-spider, always portrayed by Tom Holland, is struggling with an evil force that is ravaging Venice. Surprise : if in the comics the Mysterio in question, whose real name is Quentin Beck, is one of the enemies favorite superhero, here he seems to want to lend a hand using his magical powers… Should we trust him ?
Too nice to be honest ?
Either the writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers took liberties with the source material. Either they have decided to take advantage of any ambiguity, including Jake Gyllenhaal is able to compose a character of its extent. This would not be surprising, the teams of Marvel have now made a habit of hiring actors subscribers to roles in “serious” to give the thickness of their blockbusters.
We think Robert Redford in the boss’s S. H. I. E. LD. in “Captain America : the Soldier winter”, with Michael Douglas in the mad scientist in “Ant-Man”, to Cate Blanchett in ugly demonic in “Thor : Ragnarok”, and of course Michael Keaton in “Spider-Man : Homecoming” where he played the role of Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture, the villain who is revealed to be the father of Liz, the pretty classmate of Peter Parker !
Still, if you’re a fan of the performance still more “borderline” of Jake Gyllenhaal, take a look at the trailer of the “Velvet Buzzsaw”, which will soon be available on Netflix. The actor remade team with Dan Gilroy, the director of “Night Call”, in this thriller horror which portrays an art collector to grips with the paintings of an unknown artist that appears to be in direct contact with hell…
