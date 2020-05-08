But what does Jake Gyllenhaal in the trailer for the new “Spider-Man” ?

Outputs

His name was circulating to take the result of Ben Affleck in the costume of Batman in DC Comics. It is finally through the house, competing with Marvel Studios, as Jake Gyllenhaal makes his entrance to the realm of the superhero. Specialist roles a bit schizos, “Donnie Darko” to “Nocturnal Animals” by way of “Night Call” and “Okja”, the american actor, is the guest of mark of the first trailer of “Spider-Man : Far From Home”, in cinemas 3 July, and directed as the previous episode by Jon Watts.

His role ? That of Mysterio, a character costume, which made its debut on the scene as the teen-spider, always portrayed by Tom Holland, is struggling with an evil force that is ravaging Venice. Surprise : if in the comics the Mysterio in question, whose real name is Quentin Beck, is one of the enemies favorite superhero, here he seems to want to lend a hand using his magical powers… Should we trust him ?