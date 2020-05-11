But what is so Kanye West at the end of Wyoming, home of Buffalo Bill ?

The city of Cody in northern Wyoming, had already a local celebrity : its founder, Buffalo Bill. Today, it is the american rapper Kanye West, who has set his sights on the city, among the cow-boys, the greater sage-grouse and grizzly bears.

“Kanye, west”title The New York Times. This time, the american rapper whose statements megalomaniacs, provocative or lunar often feed on the columns of the media is literally in the western United States. More precisely, he spends his days “in a small town, close-knit 10 000 inhabitants”. The people of Cody, Wyoming, crossed Kanye at the Mcdonald’s, in the shops, the lobbies of the hotel or the steakhouse of the city. But the real surprise, for the daily new yorker, it is “the municipal authorities want at all costs that remains”.

Plans on the comet

Kanye has started to go in Wyoming regularly in 2017, says the New York Timesjust after his hospitalization for “psychiatric emergency”. And last September, local newspapers reported that he had purchased a ranch a few miles from Cody, this small town in the north of the State of Wyoming.

All of a sudden, he was there with his family, among other Kim Kardashian, his wife, who is a business leader, television star and law student : they rushed around in a 4×4, and disembarked without being asked to do in wedding preparations and purchased clothing and jewelry on Sheridan Avenue, the main shopping street of the city.”

Kanye has announced major projects to Cody. But as emphasized by the New York Timesthese are not the projects that

