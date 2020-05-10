but who is the mysterious interlocutor in which Sandra Bullock speaks in the midst of a disaster ? A short film lifts the veil

Somewhere in the vastness of space. Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock), who is experiencing his first expedition, and the astronaut veteran Matt Kowalsky (George Clooney) carry out an output to be banal outside of their shuttle for some repairs. But when their mission reaches its end, it is the catastrophe. Debris from one satellite Russian crash straight into them and blow the shuttle. Stone and Kowalsky are left alone to float in space, without contact with the Earth and with oxygen supplies dwindling. Winner of seven Oscars in 2014, Gravity has marked the spirits, particularly thanks to its special effects properly mind-blowing. But more than six years after its release, this masterpiece still reserve some surprises.

Aningaaq, the mysterious voice has a face

In the midst of a disaster, Ryan Stone, isolated, desperate, tries to tuck in communication with the Earth, so close and yet unattainable. A voice resonates in his helmet, the unexpected. It is that of a so-called Aningaaq, is that our heroine does not understand. The man, however, manages to calm her down and to give him hope. A few months after the release of the film, a short film revealing the behind-the-scenes, and the face of the character pivot point. The video was destined to end in the bonus features of the Blu-Ray edition of the film from Alfonso Cuaron (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Son of man, Roma), but the success of the film, has decided otherwise. Presented in various

