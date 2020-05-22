But why is Joe Jonas, the fiance of Sophie Turner, he had to…

To prevent risk of leakage on the last season of Game of Thrones, the producers have made sign in Joe Jonas, the fiance of Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), a confidentiality clause.

More than seven days before the final season of Game of Thrones and the producers of the series are on the teeth. Impossible to let leak any information on the grand final. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sophie Turner, alias Sansa Stark in the series, has revealed that her fiancé, Joe Jonas had to sign a confidentiality clause with the producers.

“Joe was on the set most of the time, and he had more or less understood what was going to happensays the actress. Then he asked me : ‘You could show me the ropes ?’ It has therefore signed a confidentiality agreement, and it was good.“The singer is so aware of everything that will happen in the final season of the series ! Unfortunately for us, prohibition for him to reveal the slightest detail…

Soon the marriage

The lovebirds will soon devote himself fully to the organisation of their wedding in France. And it would seem that they have seen things as big as the unveiled Joe Jonas on the Late Late Show : “I’m really excited, I think it will be very nice. We will have a game of rugby at the wedding and a football match. Therefore, if all the groomsmen will show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud of.“

