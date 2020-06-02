But why the Kardashian are they famous for ?

A part of the family Kardashian in 2008. — Hector Mata/AP/SIPA



Since the 1st of June, Netflix broadcasts the first two seasons of ” The Incredible Family Kardashian “.

It re (discovers) Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and their family in 2007, at the beginning of the construction of their empire.

Scandals, dramas, strategy, emotions… Back on the success of the reality show american.

The announcement would have been even more noticeable during the confinement, but better late than never. Since the 1st of June, the first two seasons of The Incredible Family Kardashian are available on

Netflix, a saga television which now 18, the 19th is currently paused because of the pandemic

Covid-19.

If it is impossible to know when (and if) the platform will broadcast the entirety of this reality tv show, Netflix offers us, therefore, to plunge us back to the origins of the empire Kardashian. Direction the first 19 episodes filmed in 2007 and 2008, where we find Kim, then aged 27, his mother and manager Kris, her brother and her sisters, and their looks ugly in the 2000s.

But how to explain the success of this reality show around a typical american family ? Recall that the issue around the family of Ozzy Osbourne had not changed the face of the world… well, just because the dynasty Kardashian has proven over the years that it’s not typical.

A lawyer and a sextape

It is not enough to be rich and live in California in a home ultra-kitsch to make love (or dislike) of millions of television viewers and internet users. We remember Paris Hilton, who fell like a soufflé (so to speak). But then, why the family Kardashian more than any other ? First of all, because Robert Kardashian, father of Kourtney (1979), Kim (1980), Khloé (1984), and Rob (1987), was already a known personality. Died in 2003 of cancer, he was no other than the lawyer (and friend) of O. J. Simpson, former professional football player and actor (without forgotten the godfather of Kim K), accused of having murdered his ex-wife and her lover. A highly-publicised trial and the many twists and turns that has notably resulted in the series American Crime Story : The People vs. O. J. Simpson in 2016, where Robert is portrayed by David Schwimmer. The family Kardashian had a little fame.

But this is of course thanks to Kris and her children that the clan owes its fame, and especially to Kim, who has established itself very quickly as the main character of the tv reality show. Virtually unknown at the time – if it is not to be in the circle close to Paris Hilton, the young woman is experiencing a peak of fame after the disclosure of a sextape tour in private, by the production company X-films Vivid. It then follows a lawsuit to recover the rights of the video, that Kim finally gave in to several million dollars. A few months later, the family will sign a contract with E ! to unveil his daily life in a program titled The Incredible Family Kardashian (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians).

The birth of a pop icon

However, it would be a shame to reduce Kim K in a sextape. In 13 years, the young woman proved she was a formidable business woman, but also a true pop icon. Advised by his mother who ruled with an iron hand his family, and surrounded by its famous brothers and sisters, Kim has become one of the most influential people in the world. Multiplying the number of projects, fragrances, beauty products, clothing, collabs of all kinds, advertising partnerships, etc, Kim Kardashian is a brand in itself. In 2019, Forbes estimated his fortune at several hundred million dollars, making it the 6th woman the most wealthy in the world of entertainment (its sister Kylie is in second place behind Taylor Swift).

Her look ultra-sophisticated also inspired by the world of art and fashion, including Jean-Paul Goude, with whom she has “broken the Internet” in 2014, with a photo of naked ” full frontal “. If his glamorous world and his way of life fantastic crowd, the TV show also reveals his intimacy, his doubts, his crying… We think among other things, to the sequence where Kim learns the hospitalization of her husband in 2017, or when she remembers the attack she suffered during the Fashion Week in Paris 2016.

And finally, of course, the couple that it forms with Kanye West since 2014, with whom she had four adorable children with improbable names, is also at the centre of attention. And we do not even talk about when Kanye will move on to the White House in 2024…

Love, fighting, and beauty

We could talk to Kim for hours, but this would be to forget the many members of her family who participate in the program. The siblings Kardashian have added sisters all also famous, which were still small at the launch of the program. Since then, Kylie and Kendall have grown well and have even exceeded their predecessors. The first founded an empire in the cosmetic and the second is to become one of the models most in vogue in the late 2010. Sisters who get along like cat and dog and who deliver in front of the cameras of disputes spectacular and regulations on account of the thunder. Last in date, Kim and Kourtney have come at the hands of last April in the first episode of the 18th season. The reason for this drama ? Kourtney would not resist to appear in the tv reality show of her family… We can understand.

But The Incredible Family Kardashian it is also time for sharing, around including children (the future stars of the program), or even emotions, as in the coming-out trans Caitlyn Jenner. She has also had her own show : Call me Caitlyn.

Love, power, business, fighting, scandals… In short all the perfect components that could dream up a fiction, but true. So a small warning before you start in the first two seasons : Keeping Up with the Kardashians has a strong addictive potential.