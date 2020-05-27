[buzz] The former lineman Joe Thomas is now a ninja | Touchdown Actu (NFL Actu)









As Marshal Yanda, Joe Thomas is one of those linemen offensive who have lost a lot of weight after their careers. The former player of the Browns, 9-time All-Pro, was shown on american tv that in addition to weight loss, it had also gained in physical abilities.

Guest of the game “The Titan Games” on NBC, Thomas was defeated in an obstacle race to be the champion of crossfit Matt Chan. All this under the eyes of the presenter Dwayne Johnson.

Even if its victory is only a fraction of a second, the performance of Joe Thomas is impressive for a man who weighed 142 pounds during his career, which ended in 2017. A 35-year-old Thomas seems to be in better shape than ever.