By Gal Gadot, Diana Prince has matured

The DCEU continues its merry way and will intensify over the ads. Recently, a rumor mentioned the return of Michael Keaton as Batman for the connected world. But, until this is confirmed or not, Wonder Woman is back in a new movie, Wonder Woman 1984. This, still directed by Patty Jenkinsn is scheduled for 30 September 2020. The occasion of a evolution for the character of Diana Prince, played by Gal Gadot. It is in an interview that the actress is back in the changes for Wonder Woman.

Diana Prince is much more wise, by Gal Gadot

It is in the interview for the magazine Total Film that Gal Gadot has referred to his character of Diana Prince. A character that will be present in the The Justice League Zack Snyder and since the first movie, won the maturity according to the actress.

In the first film, [Diana] it is like a fish out of waterhe came to Themyscira in a world of men, learning of the complexities of human life. In Wonder Woman 1984it is this one. Much more wisemore mature. Is a bleeding that has lost all her friends through the years. But always follows the trackbe different from the last time he saw her. – Gal Gadot

Despite the pandemic, an output maintained

While the distributors all over the world have had to discontinue their calendar following the pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 out well the 30 September next. A date scheduled by Warner bros for its new stone to the building DCEU.

On Twitter, Gal Gadot is mounted very impatient the idea of this release, explaining that” Wow, finally arrives, and I couldn’t be more excited ! “.

And, as last message :” Has all the fans who have remained by our side during this period, many thanks ! We could not have done it without you. I’m so hot as you can see this Wonder Woman of 1984. It was worth the wait “.

