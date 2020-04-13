By proposing that women also have your chosen women’s player of the Tigers receives comments sexist

Thousands of Twitter users attacked the footballer of Tigers girls, Alejandra Gutierrez, after she asked when they will be league virtual girls soccer, as they did with the division of male.

The majority of the comments received by the gatekeeper were sexists. Some users mocked his proposal as to tell him that no one was going to see that league, as supposedly no one watches the tournaments of women’s soccer.

A user even put the image of a game of women’s soccer in which a player is the way into a stadium while a consequence of a match between women.

Pa’ when the eLigaMx Women’s? 🤔 Ale Gutierrez C (@Alegtz12) April 11, 2020

Other men, he replied that the players in the Liga MX does not reach the rating compared to the tournaments men and that they parties boring, so it seems a joke asking for a virtual game.

“I could not miss. The e-Liga MX already generated more interest in the 4 matches that the league women’s in 4 years, even if it hurts and it hurts a lot,” said another.

It is worth remembering that Tigers is the women’s team whose fans registered higher fidelity with an assist by tournament of 122 thousand 434 people and with a support party of 13 thousand 604 attendees, according to figures from the Opening of 2019.

Those who put “no thanks “

What, Gradually they are afraid to see that a morrita is better than you in FIFA? — The segurolas. (@lasegurolas_) April 11, 2020

Alejandra said that she also has a long history in the game of FIFA since childhood and that, even, I always won to his brothers.

On Friday 10 April 2020″, began the first tournament virtual on Mexico futbol, the eLigaMX, in which only involved the mexican League manly.

Already took — Eduardo Galindo🎙🎥🎬🎧🎤 (@EduardoGGalindo) April 11, 2020

The choose MX was proposed as an alternative to the Clausura 2020, from the homes of the footballers and mexican through a console, to continue the matches as one-day regular.

It is an initiative to address the quarantine recommended by the health authorities in Mexico to cancel mass events and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Via PlayStation play the games in FIFA 20 and will be organised 17 conferences as a Phase with Regular meetings live to be broadcast on television.

I have a long history in FIFA since childhood 🤷🏽♀️ say that to my brothers ganchaban because they won. Ale Gutierrez C (@Alegtz12) April 11, 2020

However, until now, the project announced as “unique in the world” does not provide or has not provided a tournament for the girls division mexican, whose days are also punctuated by the sanitary contingency.

Alejandra Gutierrez, of 25 years, he has received comments of support after making his proposal, but the negative comments reached such a point that she had to clarify in another tweet that she asked.

1.- It is obvious that we ALL know that there are no FIFA women’s.

2.- Women also play video games in general.

3.- It is a commentary on the air, more not tomorrow because we’re going to play.

4.- Given miedito to laugh. 👀

5.- Until what not to eat makes them hurt. 👍🏽 Ale Gutierrez C (@Alegtz12) April 11, 2020

“It is obvious that we all know that there are no FIFA women’s”, tweeted the also comunicóloga.

“Women also play video games in general. It is a comment to the air, does not (mean that) tomorrow we’re going to play. Given miedito to be laugh. Until what not to eat makes them harm,” tweeted Alejandra to their retractors.

In an aside, retuiteado by Gutiérrez, the diver mexican Samantha Jimenez, also questioned why men are affects both women can do the same things that they and “sometimes even better”.

The Liga MX Girls ran to the middle of the day, in the which, the Tiger Women took the lead in points and goals. Tigers women’s leads up to now the championship tournament Opening 2019.

The video game FIFA itself has teams for women that were included for editing of 2019, within the framework of the World Cup, but only includes teams from 22 countries that Mexico does not figure.

