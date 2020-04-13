By proposing that women also have your chosen women’s player of the Tigers receives comments sexist

Thousands of Twitter users attacked the footballer of Tigers girls, Alejandra Gutierrez, after she asked when they will be league virtual girls soccer, as they did with the division of male.
The majority of the comments received by the gatekeeper were sexists. Some users mocked his proposal as to tell him that no one was going to see that league, as supposedly no one watches the tournaments of women’s soccer.
A user even put the image of a game of women’s soccer in which a player is the way into a stadium while a consequence of a match between women.
Pa’ when the eLigaMx Women’s? 🤔
Ale Gutierrez C (@Alegtz12) April 11, 2020
Other men, he replied that the players in the Liga MX does not reach the rating compared to the tournaments men and that they parties boring, so it seems a joke asking for a virtual game.
“I could not miss. The e-Liga MX already generated more interest in the 4 matches that the league women’s in 4 years, even if it hurts and it hurts a lot,” said another.
It is worth remembering that Tigers is the women’s team whose fans registered higher fidelity with an assist by tournament of 122 thousand 434 people and with a support party of 13 thousand 604 attendees, according to figures from the Opening of 2019.
Those who put “no thanks “
What, Gradually they are afraid to see that a morrita is better than you in FIFA?
— The segurolas. (@lasegurolas_) April 11, 2020
Alejandra said that she also has a long history in the game of FIFA since childhood and that, even, I always won to his brothers.
On Friday 10 April 2020″, began the first tournament virtual on Mexico futbol, the eLigaMX, in which only involved the mexican League manly.
Already took
— Eduardo Galindo🎙🎥🎬🎧🎤 (@EduardoGGalindo) April 11, 2020
The choose MX was proposed as an alternative to the Clausura 2020, from the homes of the footballers and mexican through a console, to continue the matches as one-day regular.
It is an initiative to address the quarantine recommended by the health authorities in Mexico to cancel mass events and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Via PlayStation play the games in FIFA 20 and will be organised 17 conferences as a Phase with Regular meetings live to be broadcast on television.
I have a long history in FIFA since childhood 🤷🏽♀️ say that to my brothers ganchaban because they won.
Ale Gutierrez C (@Alegtz12) April 11, 2020
However, until now, the project announced as “unique in the world” does not provide or has not provided a tournament for the girls division mexican, whose days are also punctuated by the sanitary contingency.
Alejandra Gutierrez, of 25 years, he has received comments of support after making his proposal, but the negative comments reached such a point that she had to clarify in another tweet that she asked.
1.- It is obvious that we ALL know that there are no FIFA women’s.
2.- Women also play video games in general.
3.- It is a commentary on the air, more not tomorrow because we’re going to play.
4.- Given miedito to laugh. 👀
5.- Until what not to eat makes them hurt. 👍🏽
Ale Gutierrez C (@Alegtz12) April 11, 2020
“It is obvious that we all know that there are no FIFA women’s”, tweeted the also comunicóloga.
“Women also play video games in general. It is a comment to the air, does not (mean that) tomorrow we’re going to play. Given miedito to be laugh. Until what not to eat makes them harm,” tweeted Alejandra to their retractors.
In an aside, retuiteado by Gutiérrez, the diver mexican Samantha Jimenez, also questioned why men are affects both women can do the same things that they and “sometimes even better”.
The Liga MX Girls ran to the middle of the day, in the which, the Tiger Women took the lead in points and goals. Tigers women’s leads up to now the championship tournament Opening 2019.
The video game FIFA itself has teams for women that were included for editing of 2019, within the framework of the World Cup, but only includes teams from 22 countries that Mexico does not figure.
Even, at the site of the League of Women’s MX, the first thing that is announced is the new eLigaMX with a banner at the emerging players from this tournament with their virtual representation.
The teams of the Liga MX women have reported that they maintain a gender pay gap, and earn considerably less than their similar men, with salaries ranging from 2 thousand 500 pesos up to 30 thousand monthly.
And why not mixed?
It is 2020, and just a team of mexican soccer were encouraged to hold parties mixed friendly among its own divisions in the women’s and men’s.
The Stadium Akron opened its doors to 200 spectators witnessed the second edition of the so-called Game for Equality between women and men of the Chivas, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.
While the player of Tigers, Alejandra Gutierrez poses an idea that to some seems very radical, like a choose women’s MX, another idea arises out of the same.
Despite the fact that in the physical plane, the mixed game professional, are not taken into account or considered viable by the international federation, in the virtual dimension to the idea does not seem to be unreachable, after all, on the pitch everything is possible, so be it virtual or physical.
