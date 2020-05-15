bye bye Miley Cyrus, he formalizes with an actress !

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate for the time being. In constant evolution, as partners and as individuals, they decided that it was what was best, while focusing on themselves and their career. Miley and Liam will remain dedicated parents for all of their common animals while being separated”. It is in these terms that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have announced their break-up surprise, this summer, after having started a romance complicated in 2010.

In love with a fellow

A few months after the bad news, it was learned this week that the hunk has finally found love ! It would now be in a relationship with australian actress Maddison Brown, aged 22 years and view in the series “Dynasty”. Evidenced by the photos published on the american website TMZ, and taken to New York these last few days.

It discovers new love at the restaurant, in the subway, or just walk around hand in hand in the street. A romantic getaway, while the actor provides at this time a shooting in Canada. Since the end of her relationship with Miley Cyrus, he has also decided to leave the United States to return to live at the other end of the world, at home in Byron Bay, Australia. A drastically do not have anymore news about her e.g.

Because since the announcement of their divorce, Miley Cyrus has already turned the page, and sometimes twice a day. The singer and actress has already been grilled by kissing the star of reality tv Kaitlynn Carter, during a trip to lake Como, Italy. And since this story has not lasted, she would now be in a relationship with a long-time friend, Cody Simpson !

The rupture is consumed

During this time, Liam Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce on the 21st of August last, by the filing of a case before the tribunal of Los Angeles. Citing “differences irreconcilable” with Miley Cyrus, it would be determined to go to the end of his approach, as reported by a close to TMZ.

F. A