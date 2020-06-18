“C for you” : Richard Berry addresses a message adorable daughter Mila : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

He had made the promise… Thursday, June 18, 2020, the actor Richard Berry he was the guest of C for you, broadcast France 5, and he did not hesitate to improvise a little dedication to the one whom he nicknamed “the love of his life”, his daughter, Mila, aged five years. In fact, a few years after his encounter with the actress Pascale Praise now there are eleven-year-old Richard Berry has become to relish the joys of fatherhood. Last September, the actor of 69 years, had paid homage to his marvel for its 5th anniversary in your account of Instagram : “Mila was 5 years ago today… September 17… my love ! My dear daughter !” So, it is very natural that the father hen asked his daughter to go to bed… on live television !

“Mila, you need to go to bed, now !”

While the uncle of Marilou Berry was the promotion of his play Pleadings, is returned to the camera to tell its no wonder you go to sleep : “Hello Mila ! It is necessary to go to bed… I promised !”, he returned with a big smile, under the astonished eyes of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. A small parenthesis of the family that makes you smile from Pierre Perret, the second guest of the show, obviously, very fond of the little anecdotes of his companion. And for a good reason, the columnist Marion Ruggieri has been diving in the archives of the actor…

During the two months of confinement, Richard Berry shared with his hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, its great passion to home vacuum. Once they are faced with their own videos in which we can see at work in casual dress, the actor tried to save the furniture for an attack to his wife : “But it was not just me, that I was, had not… I had nothing to do, so I did the kitchen and passes me the vacuum cleaner !” A “argument”. way Richard Berry.

